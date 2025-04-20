Tyla Hugs Justin Bieber at Coachella Weekend 2 After Naming Him Her Childhood Crush in Video
- Tyla finished off her Coachella Weekend 2 set by rubbing shoulders with popular heartthrob singer Justin Bieber
- The Water hitmaker has been a fast-rising star, and her Coachella debut proved that she is on the scene to stay
- Many people were delighted to see Tyla meet up with one of the biggest pop stars in America, who was also her crush
Tyla stepped off her Coachella Weekend 2 stage and still enthralled fans. The South African musician came face-to-face with Justin Bieber.
The video of Tyla and Justin Bieber's link-up went viral on X. Online users share the area reactions to see the pop stars together.
Tyla meets Justin Bieber
In a video shared by @biebernovidade that went viral on X, Tyla first greeted Hailey, who was with Justin Bieber. The star then initiated a hug with Justin, which made the crowd erupt in cheers. Watch the moment between Tyla and Justin Bieber below:
Tyla previously admitted that her first concert was Justin Bieber when he came to South Africa, and she has a video singing one of his songs before finding fame. In 2024, she also admitted that he was her childhood crush. Watch the video of Tyla talking about Justin Bieber below:
Tyla makes SA proud
South Africans have been extremely proud of Tyla, who has only gotten bigger on an international stage. Following her Coachella debut, Tyla took it back to her home country by taking part in a recent viral dance.
Tyla is also one of the youngest South African artists to win a Grammy with hit song Water. The banger also turned her into the first African to reach 1 billion streams on Spotify with a solo song.
Tyla fans gush over Justin Bieber
The video of Tyla interacting with Justin Bieber left many tongues wagging. Many referenced that Tyla named Justin as her childhood crush. Read what people had to say
@sinaking_1 wrote:
"The way Tyla ran for Justin Bieber's hug omg she really had a crush on him 😭, they say never meet your crushes but I guess it went well ❤️"
@camirrm0 said:
"She is pretending she wasn't his biggest fan as a child."
@CvntyAdris joked:
"Justin tryna charm her with that death stare."
@Cvpid1uv gushed:
"She finally met her childhood crush."
@R_cHEsTEr_N speculated:
"I know she was fan girling on the inside 🥹"
@hhanibun added:
"Awww the belieber in Tyla must be so happy 🥹"
Tyla wins top award at the Trace Awards 2025
Briefly News previously reported that Halala! Tyla has bagged another international award. The star has won several awards in the past few months, flying the South African flag high.
South African pop singer Tyla Seethal is dominating the world with her talent. The star who recently celebrated her hit song Water reaching one billion streams on streaming giant Spotify has added another award under her belt.
According to the popular page @yabaleftonline, Tyla was among the top winners at the Trace Awards held in the resort town of Zanzibar.
