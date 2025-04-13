Tyla recently made her first appearance at the Coachella music festival in the United States of America

The South African's international stardom was evident as she took to this stage at the famous music festival

Tyla received a lot of attention following her performance, and South Africans were delighted that she referenced her home country at the music festival

Tyla has been dominating international music charts. The Water hitmaker made her Coachella debut in 2025.

Tyla's Coachella debut goes viral and SA stans singer's posts show amapiano dance challenge. Image: @tyla / Instagram / Josh Brasted / Getty Images

Fans of Tyla came out in droves to watch her perform live. Tyla also gave a nod to her South African fan base with a Mzansi dance challenge after getting off stage.

Tyla delivers Coachella debut

South African star Tyla took to the stage at Coachella on 12 April 2025. Fans flooded social media with videos of snippets of her performance. In a video by @zacisontime, Tyla made her entrance at Coachella on a stage decorated with supersized tigers. Tyla started off her show with her latest hit Push 2 Start. Video of Tyla opening her Coachella debut below:

X user @AaliyahLegion showed Tyla went on to perform On and On, and she mixed it with Aaliyah's Rock the Boat. The musician also performed the hit that made her popularity possible, Water. Watch the snippet below:

Tyla brings SA to Coachella

Tyla also performed her song featuring Dali Wonga, Bana ba in a video by @DuBinks1. South Africans were delighted to see Tyla had her home country on her mind as she took part in a popular dance challenge following her Coachella set in a video shared by @tylasbodyguard. Tyla and her choreographer Litchi did the popular Zenzele challenge. Watch the video of Tyla's Zenzele dance challenge below:

Tyla fans delighted

Many applauded Tyla for her always smooth dance moves. People remarked on how much they love amapiano after seeing Tyla. The video of Tyla doing the Zenzele challenge after her Coachella performance made some wish she did the routine on stage. Read the comments from netizens below:

Tyla's Coachella debut and amapiano dance challenge after the show leave fans wanting more. Image: @tyla

@dunsinnnnnnn wrote:

"Girl isn't this what you were meant to deliver on stage?😭"

@afrikasbaby gushed:

"Amazing dance moves omg I can’t stop watching 😍"

@_AllBallSports commented:

"Just having a good time, we need more of this on the tml."

@Hala05054113 added:

"Obsessed with this!!! Is there any way that she could incorporate this choreography into Shake ahhh as a dance break that would be momentum!"

@Sarah6MJ was in awe:

"I will say South Africans have way more fun at their parties and actually dance to their music unlike black Americans."

Fans react to ticket prices for Tyla's Coachella performance

Briefly News previously reported that after announcing her performance at Coachella 2025, it has emerged that it will cost thousands to see South African superstar Tyla take to the stage on Friday, 11 April 2025.

The Mzansi hitmaker will perform on the opening day of the world-renowned festival, sharing the same stage with famous names such as Lady Gaga and Missy Elliott.

The ticket price to watch Tyla at Coachella left fans floored. Peeps expressed their shock at what it cost to watch Tyla at Coachella.

