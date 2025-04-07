South African Grammy Award winner Tyla was officially announced as one of the artists set to perform at Coachella

Her fan page @TygersAccess shared the announcement about her performance on X

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to Tyla performing at Coachella this year

Tyla is set to perform at the Coachella this year. Image: Rich Polk/Stephane Cardinale

Source: Getty Images

South African Grammy award winner Tyla has continued to make Mzansi proud as she was officially announced as one of the artists who will perform at Coachella this year.

Tyla's fan page @TygersAccess posted about this announcement on their X page recently. The 2025 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival has revealed its complete schedule, and the first weekend kicks off this coming Friday, 11 April 2025, in Indio, California, where Tyla will be performing on the Outdoor Theatre stage.

"Tyla is set to perform on the Outdoor Theatre stage at Coachella Weekend 1. Her set will run from 6:45 PM to 7:30 PM for a total of 45 minutes."

See the post below:

Fans react to Tyla performing at Coachella

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to Tyla being part of the artists who will be performing at this year's Coachella in California. See what they had to say below:

@MocaMelon questioned:

"Will it be livestreamed like last year?"

@thuso_thus79192 asked:

"Why not on Coachella stage?"

@EmGe_24 said:

"Thank God it’s evening. I don’t want the sun to smite my girlll."

@zimal_heree commented:

"This is only the beginning—Tyla’s moment is here!"

Fans can't wait to see Tyla performing at the Coachella this year. Image: Stephane Cardinale

Source: Getty Images

What Tyla's new album will sound like?

Meanwhile, when interviewed by Billboard, Tyla announced that she would be exploring a new sound, which is a shift from the one she introduced in her debut album, TYLA.

Her sophomore album will still have some elements of her original sound; however with the change she has experienced with her newfound fame, Tyla said it will be different.

"New album. I've changed a lot in a short amount of time because I was kind of forced to with how fast I had to adapt to everything. I don't think it's going to be the same energy [as Tyla] at all, especially with what I've started making. It's different, but also still Tyla."

Her fan page @chartstyla shared the news on X and sparked a wave of different reactions.

She also won a Grammy Award for Best African Music Performance in 2024. Tyla then went on to win even more awards including an MTV Video Music Award for Best Afrobeats Video, a Billboard Music Award for Top Afrobeats Artist, as well as a BET Award for Best New Artist. Just recently, Tyla was crowned the World Artist of the Year at the iHeartRadio Music Awards.

Tyla stuns at Mercedes-Benz event

In a previous report from Briefly News, Tyla collaborated with Mercedes-Benz to perform at their star-studded launch.

The luxury automobile company launched their new Mercedes-Benz CLA in Rome, and Tyla performed Water.

