South African socialite and businesswoman Shauwn Mkhize recently hinted at buying another football club

A video of the reality TV star hinting at a possible purchase of a football club in Eswatini went viral on social media

Many netizens flooded the comment section with mixed reactions to Mkhize's possible purchase

Shauwn Mkhize hinted at buying another football club. Image: Oupa Bopapa/Griffins

Social media has been buzzing as the South African socialite and businesswoman Shauwn Mkhize hinted at purchasing another football club after Royal AM was taken over by SARS.

Recently, the SABC Sport Bulletin reader Xoliswa Zondo reported on social media that the reality TV star was at Eswatini this past weekend when she hinted at buying the football club after it lost its game.

Watch the clip below:

Netizens react to MaMkhize's revelation

After the reality TV star hinted at buying the Eswatini football club, many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions. See what some of them had to say below:

@JjSesing said:

"She's trolling Parktown, still bitter about the RAM deal collapse. Her aggressive approach to buying the club again via the back door didn't work out. Perhaps a more discreet approach, like a private meeting in Greenside on a Saturday afternoon with transparent negotiations, would’ve helped her. She doesn’t learn. She doesn’t understand the environment she’s operating in."

@MzamoDudula wrote:

"She must try Netball this time."

@LifeOfNyiko responded:

"The biggest institution of football in Africa? She failed to run a mid-table club, how is she gonna manage Pirates? She must try out those kasi teams."

@shufflesdu replied:

"One thing about Royal Andile M. He would take jersey number 10 out of retirement."

@tshepo_modi commented:

"She must stick to tenders and leave football alone."

Netizens reacted to Shauwn Mkhize's future plan. Image: Oupa Bopape

Shauwn Mkhize speaks out after losing soccer club

Taking to Instagram previously, Shauwn Mkhize posted a video of her dancing to a classic song by Sade, Smooth Operator. Although she seemed unbothered, Shauwn Mkhize admitted that she was hurt by the drama involving the South African Revenue Service (SARS), who she allegedly owed R40 million.

The curator had ordered for the soccer club to be auctioned to recover the money allegedly owed by Mam'Mkhize.

“My side of the story doesn't matter any more. Life happened. It hurt; I healed. But most importantly, I learnt who deserves a seat at my table and who will never sit again,” she wrote.

Social media users have also reacted to Shauwn Mkhize's dancing amid the Royal AM sale.

Drama as Royal AM banners stripped off Harry Gwala Stadium

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that the controversial businesswoman Shauwn Mkhize and Msunduzi Municipality's relationship had ended and their contract had been cancelled. The Royal AM banners were stripped off the Harry Gwala Stadium a year before the contract was supposed to end.

It was also reported that the Democratic Alliance (SA) has joined in on the drama, ordering Mam'Mkhize to pay back the money she was allegedly paid by the municipality during their agreement.

