Shauwn Mkhize's soccer club Royal AM is on the brink of "collapse" after SARS targetted the soccer club in its tax debacle with her

A court has mandated the sale of the soccer club in order to settle a R40 million tax debt owed by the businesswoman

Mzansi has reacted to the news and some made jokes about Shauwn Mkhize, her son who is also a player and Mama Joy

Businesswoman Shauwn Mkhize's tax scandal has affected the future of her soccer club, Royal AM.

Court ruling mandates Royal AM sale

The Kwa Mam'Mkhize reality TV star has a long-standing tax feud with the South African Revenue Service (SARS) and it has affected her soccer club, Royal AM.

A court ruling has mandated the sale of the soccer club in order to settle a R40 million tax debt owed by Mkhize.

Mzansi makes jokes about Shauwn Mkhize's tax troubles

Netizens did not hold back when mocking Shauwn Mkhize and her son, Andile Mpisane who is jersey number 10. Some also targeted her superfan, Mama Joy, asking if she is also part of the sale.

@Luu_Matinjwa laughed:

"Lol! Selling chairman is crazy."

@CKgagudi asked:

"Is Mamajoy also part of the sale?"

@UnityInSA said:

"The Sharks Rugby Club should buy them. Keep them in Durban and have a big financial backer. They can also grow both brands."

@Sbusiso_Rza shared:

"This whole saga doesn't make sense, I thought Mamkhize was a multimillionaire. What happened to the money she was flaunting on social media??? They were literally buying luxury cars every 2 months."

@khule7272 advised:

"If they were clever, they should have let it play and sell them with PSL status. Now the value of the club is relatively low, who wants to buy something that has so much uncertainty."

@ronaldanele joked:

"Imagine buying Andile."

@GermanTank_BW asked:

"Are they also selling number 10?"

Shauwn Mkhize's legal woes pile up

In a previous report from Briefly News, Shauwn Mkhize's legal woes have deepened as she allegedly owes her former employee and football player Samir Nurkovic over R15M.

After his contract was terminated the same year he was signed, the Serbian-born footballer took his matter to FIFA.

