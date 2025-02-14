Celebrated TV and radio personality Bonang Matheba recently copped a brand-new Range Rover

The House of BNG owner showed off her sleek new ride and shared a short and sweet message

Mzansi congratulated the star, saying she deserves beautiful things in life and fans could not agree more

Bonang Matheba has a new Range Rover and it is stunning. Image: @bonang_m

Brand new Range Rover for the stunning Bonang

A stunning car for a stunning girl! Bonang Matheba is the owner of a brand-new Range Rover Sport. The posh car is just another addition to Bonang's pricey car collection.

Bonang has always been a hot topic online. However, the timeline was buzzing after she showed off the interior of her sleek Ferrari GTC4Lusso. The vehicle has an estimated value between R2.9 and R4.8 million.

Taking to Instagram, the celebrated TV and radio personality gave fans a full view of the car with stunning details. She also shared a message saying she was grateful.

Bonang Matheba bought a new RR Sport. Image: @bonang_m

Fans laud Bonang on new purchase

Reacting to the video by @TvblogbyMLU, Mzansi said the car is a testament to Bonang's work ethic and how she grinds to achieve the fine things in life.

Just recently, some people gushed over her beauty and said she looked very stunning.

@pam_shozii replied:

"It suits her so much."

@Nolundi_M said:

"It’s literally perfect for her."

@vonakalani gushed:

"I am so happy for her. She deserves all the beautiful things in this world."

@Mahlako_1 lauded:

"Congratulations to her."

@Mahlako_1 itu gushed:

"Congratulations Queen 👑 what a gorgeous monster."

@refilwemosoma stated:

"Suits her so much!"

@LATOYA_double_R asked:

"Where do people get money from?"

@LATOYA_double_R congratulated:

"Congratulations to B."

