A short clip of a fancy Valentine's Day gift of a car for a woman named Bianca caught the eyes of netizens

The video shows an expensive red SUV being transported on a truck with the message "Oros loves Bianca" written on the glass

South African women jokingly claimed to be the lucky lady while some wondered what the mysterious woman did to get such

A lady by the name of Bianca is in for an SUV surprise as a valentines day gift. Images: kgomotsego.lecholo/ TikTok, Peter Dazeley/ Getty Images

Valentine's Day can come with a lot of pressure to give gifts, which is what one man did when gifting a lady named Bianca a brand-new SUV. Mzansi's ladies were stunned by the massive gift with many pretending to be the unknown woman.

To be showered in love

TikToker kgomotsego.lecholo posted the clip online asking who is Bianca and was shocked that someone could give such a Valentine's Day gift. The six-second video shows the fancy SUV whizzing past on the back of a truck in a clear container with the words Oros loves (a heart emoji) Bianca.

See the video below:

A day to be spoiled

Valentine's Day is one for the romantics. For those lucky enough to be in a good relationship, the day is filled with joy, gifts and lovey-dovey feel-good vibes.

Many happy couples can expect a valentines day filled with gifts and joy. Image: Olha Danylenko

South Africans adored the gift, with many wondering how the mysterious Bianca got the man to give the gift.

Read the comments below:

@S3miati 💞 asked:

"Bianca what did you put in your stew?😭😭"

@klarissavdmerwe01 said:

"Bianca I need relationship advice girl."

@TaysMom mentioned:

"Bianca better post her unboxing. We are invested in this grand gesture. Enjoy girl."

@Raquel commented:

"I am Bianca, thank you guys for the love 😍"

@ritah_ndlovu posted:

"Bianca, come to the front of the class😳😳😊"

@Soft_mallow shared:

"My name is Bianca - this is coming to my address 😍'

@Cicciolineshika joked:

"Bianca is the car guys😭"

Briefly News previously reported that a young mom took to social media to share a heart-warming surprise from her caring brother, leaving many online users emotional.

A young woman gave social media users a detailed look into the preparations that go into getting ready for a lobola ceremony.

