A content creator shared a captivating video detailing her step-by-step preparation for her upcoming lobola negotiations, from yard work to traditional attire display

The IT technician and content creator showed social media users how she transformed her family home and prepared the traditional beverages that would welcome her future in-laws

Thousands of TikTok users found themselves emotionally invested in her journey, with many expressing excitement about their future celebrations

One woman shared a video showing her lobola prep day and how she got everything ready before the negotiations could begin. Images: @asignder

Source: TikTok

A young woman gave social media users a detailed look into the preparations that go into getting ready for a lobola ceremony. Content creator @asignder took to TikTok to share her journey from arriving at her family home to the final moments before the negotiations began.

Watch the TikTok video below.

Traditional meets modern preparations

The video begins with the content creator, who typically shares content about her life as an IT technician, driving to her family home where her family resides. The preparation process shows attention to every detail, from hiring gardeners to maintain and clean the yard to carefully arranging traditional beverages in buckets for the arriving guests.

Lobola, a centuries-old marriage tradition in southern Africa, represents more than just a transaction between families. The practice involves the groom's family making a symbolic payment to the bride's family, traditionally in cattle but now often in cash. This custom serves as a bridge between the families rather than a purchase, emphasizing respect and dignity throughout the negotiation process.

Lobola is also seen as a time for celebration as the woman and her family prepare food and drinks for the celebration. One of the highlights of the clip includes the creator showing off her outfit, which perfectly balances traditional elements with a modern flair. Her dress featured a special embroidery reading that added a personal touch to the traditional ceremony.

The video concluded with family photo sessions as they awaited the arrival of the groom's family for negotiations.

A woman shared a video showing what her lobola day looked like. Images: @asignder

Source: TikTok

Social media reactions

@Titi shared excitedly:

"The day I take this journey, I'll sure invite you mark my words🥰🥺😇"

@OngieM gushed:

"Xhanga omhle🥰🥰"

@Zamagebane expressed joy:

"Ohhh bethuna🥰🥰🥰"

@balilethu03 showed support:

"🌸🌼💐"

@Viwe Sikuza praised:

"Makhwetshube, Maxhanga, ungose khaya umhle Siba lentaka🥰🥰🥰"

