Samukelisiwe "Samu" Khwela recently shared that polygamist Musa Mseleku has not married her yet

Khwela's claims come after the polygamist and businessman Musa Mseleku discussed the advantages of having a new wife

The TV producer and reality TV star had social media buzzing when he introduced a new, young wife on his reality TV show and revealed in an interview that his fifth wife will not determine how he grows

Musa Mseleku has not paid lobola for his 5th wife. Image: Musa Mseleku

Source: Instagram

Businessman Musa Mseleku who recently opened up about his 5th wife has reportedly not paid Lobola yet.

This comes after Samu Khwela discussed their age difference on the Mzansi Magic reality TV show, Uthando Nesthembu.

Samukelisiwe "Samu" Khwela, the woman who Mseleku claims is his fifth wife rubbished reports that she's married to the businessman.

According to Sunday World, Khwela shared that the businessman has not paid Lobola for her yet.

This comes after the polygamist revealed to one of his wives, MaCele on the show that he's paid lobola for Khwela.

Khwela also shared that her parents found it difficult to accept her relationship with Mseleku as her lover because they went to school with him.

Social media user @LushBeauty recently shared a photo of Mseleku's alleged new wife on X.

Musa Mseleku's lover, Samu Khwela claims he has not paid lobola yet. Image: Musa Mseleku

Source: Twitter

South Africans respond to Mseleku's "new wife"

@MiZzYoLLaNdA said:

"He definitely has a type… full-figured and pretty."

@nolwee wrote:

"The next season is gonna be lit mos."

@ricoremmy replied:

"So during family events, does she sit with the kids?"

@NeneLeakesWigs replied:

"Call me toxic but I'm glad she's finally here. Let's see if Mangwabe & Mayeni will leave(they won't)."

@vampire63MJ wrote:

"Stufuza (thick women) one way. When I grow up, I wanna be just like him."

Musa Mseleku attended school with Samu Khwela's mother

Reality TV star Musa Mseleku revealed that he attended the same school and class as his "fifth wife", Samu Khwela's mother.

On season 8 of Uthando Nesthembu, Musa Mseleku finally introduced his fifth wife, Samukelisiwe Khwela.

Viewers are here for the drama even though some are against Musa Mseleku's ways of handling his business.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News