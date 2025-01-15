Polygamist and businessman Musa Mseleku recently discussed the advantages of having a new wife

Mseleku recently had social media buzzing when he introduced a new, young wife on his reality TV show

The TV host and actor recently revealed in an interview that his fifth wife will not determine how he grows

Musa Mseleku says a young wife has several advantages. Image: Phil Mphela

TV host and reality TV star Musa Mseleku has opened up about introducing another wife to his family. This comes after a photo of his fifth wife went viral on social media in 2024.

The star also trended on social media in 2024 when he revealed that he spends R30,000 per month on groceries.

Mseleku reveals in an interview with Sunday World that his fifth wife will not determine how his life will develop as he grows. The businessman who plans to father up to 20 children adds:

"Taking a young wife has several advantages. And I am positive that she will be able to carry forward the rest of the generation.”

Social media user @LushBeauty recently shared a photo of Mseleku's alleged new wife on X.

Entertainment commentator Phil Mphela previously revealed that Mseleku's reality TV show Uthando Nesthembu was the highest-rated reality show on the play form for numerous seasons.

"Mnakwethu also pulled big numbers and was constantly in the top 10 of DStv," said Mphela

Musa Mseleku has introduced another wife. Image: @MusaMseleku

South Africans react to Musa Mseleku's new wife

@MiZzYoLLaNdA said:

"He definitely has a type… full-figured and pretty."

@nolwee wrote

"The next season is gonna be lit mos."

@ricoremmy replied:

"So during family events, does she sit with the kids?"

@kalitsa_m said:

"So he marries Zulu people only. He doesn’t want a mixture?"

@vampire63MJ wrote:

"Stufuza (thick women) one way. When I grow up, I wanna be just like him."

@bozzie_t said:

"He loves them thick neh?"

@NeneLeakesWigs replied:

"Call me toxic but I'm glad she's finally here. Let's see if Mangwabe & Mayeni will leave(they won't)."

Mpumelelo Mseleku seeks new girlfriend

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported this January that Musa Mseleku's son, Mpumelelo Mseleku is looking for a new girlfriend.

The reality TV star sparked debate on social media when he recently took to his Instagram to share a dating scene from his point of view.

South Africans were however not impressed with him and called him.

