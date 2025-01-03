Reality TV star Mpumelelo Mseleku is apparently interesting in a new girlfriend, and he has already started looking

The young Mseleku Jr, son of businessman Musa Mseleku, is also interested in following in his father's footsteps

However, South Africans called him out, saying he was always thinking about girls, whereas he has one already

Mpumelelo Mseleku is allegedly looking for a new girlfriend. Image: sbindi_mseleku

Source: Instagram

Reality TV star Mpumelelo 'Sbindi' Mseleku is allegedly on the look out for a new girlfriend.

Mzansi finds Mseleku's post distasteful

Taking to Instagram, the Izingane Zes'thembu reality TV star Mpumelelo Mseleku posted about the dating scene from his point of view.

The young man joked that the ladies in 2025 are all very fluent in English, sparking a debate online. Sbindi wants to follow in his father's footsteps and take on polygamy, so his love for women is not too surprising.

On Facebook, Umgosi Entertainment shared a screenshot of his IG post.

Mzansi was left divided by Mseleku's post

People defended Mseleku, saying he was acting his age. Whereas others were shocked to see that this is how way of thinking.

EE Mkhatshwa laughed:

"You guys are sleeping. Some men already have new girlfriends in 2025."

Luyanda Chemane stated:

"But it's every boy child slang of his rightful age. What do you expect him to say He is not even 25 years old. Let him think and talk the way his age mates talk."

Bee Sne Tee shook her head and said:

"Yeah, neh! This boy is always thinking about women. That time his girlfriend is pregnant with their child. SMH"

Anunaki Shamase Ka Mntungwa defended him:

"But if he is always thinking about girls, then that is the life he chose for himself. What must he do if that is the life he chose."

Sphelele Cele Magaye clarified:

"A man's happiness is found in a woman."

Sakhile Mthombeni joked:

"One thing about this boy, he is always looking for your guys' reactions."

