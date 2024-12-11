2025 is about to bring us all the drama we need after the festive season as the Mzansi's fan-favourite reality show, Uthando Nesthembu, makes its return

The reality TV show recently just dropped a trailer of what their viewers can expect from the upcoming eighth season

Irvin Pooe shared with Briefly News what fans can expect in the upcoming season

‘Uthando Nesthembu’ dropped their new season trailer. Image: Supplied

Source: UGC

It's about to get messy and heated as Mzansi's fan-favourite reality TV show, Uthando Nesthembu, will return to your screens with a bang and a new season.

Uthando Nesthembu drops season 8 trailer

We are in for a treat in 2025, as the new season of Mzansi's fan-favourite reality TV show, Uthando Nesthembu, will feature more drama, confrontations, and tensions.

As the show returns to Mzansi Magic on 22 January 2024, a trailer has been dropped to give viewers a sneak peek at what's to come in the new season. The entertainment commentator Jabu Macdonald recently posted the trailer on his Twitter (X) page and captioned it:

"Here’s the official trailer for ‘Uthando Nesthembu’ Season 8. Premieres 22 January 2025 at 8 pm on Mzansi Magic."

Watch the video below:

Irvin Pooe shared with Briefly News what fans can expect in the upcoming season.

He said:

"Get ready, Mzansi, because the nation’s much-loved polygamist, Musa Mseleku, is back with a vengeance as Uthando neS’thembu kicks off its highly anticipated Season 8 in January 2025! This time, it’s coming as a captivating Realnovela featuring 24 episodes that air twice a week on Wednesdays and Thursdays. This format allows for a richer, more captivating journey into the characters' lives, delving deeper into their stories and the intense drama that unfolds throughout the season."

Fans can't wait to see the new season

Many netizens flooded the comment section after the trailer was shared, and many can't wait to see how things will play out. Here's what they had to say:

@refilwemosoma commented:

"I also want them to delve into storyline sika Sbindi, Vuyokazi noTirelo.. a lot has happened there."

@odedanilo said:

"My favourite reality show in the whole world."

@Oratileekim replied:

"Even MaK is tired of pretending."

@LeeMpaki commented:

"This trailer is giving me a FOMO."

