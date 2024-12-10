The South African artists Cassper Nyovest and Kamo Mphela are set to bring the heat next year on an upcoming music festival

The two stars, alongside many others, will be headlining the first-ever Mahindra Fusion Fest in February 2025

On behalf of Mahindra, Melanie Ramjee exclusively shared with Briefly News what fans can expect from the upcoming festival

Mahindra is set to host its first Fusion Fest in 2025. Image: @kamo_mphelaxx, @casspernyovest

Source: Instagram

South African stars Kamo Mphela and Cassper Nyovest have something cool in store for their fans and followers this coming year, 2025.

Kamo Mphela and Cass to headline Mahindra Fusion Fest 2025

A lot is about to take place in the year 2025 as Mzansi's favourite Amapiano artist and dancer Kamo Mphela, alongside the rapper, turned Christian Cassper Nyovest, will bring the heat on stage as they headline Mahindra's first-ever Fusion Fest.

Mahindra South Africa is about to ignite a revolution in the festival scene with the launch of Fusion Fest on Saturday, 22 February 2025, at the iconic SunBet Arena at Time Square in Pretoria.

Kamo and Cassper were among the celebrities and artists who were announced as the performers of the upcoming festival next year.

On behalf of Mahindra, Melanie Ramjee exclusively shared with Briefly News what fans can expect from the upcoming festival.

She wrote:

"The Mahindra Fusion Fest is more than just a festival - it’s a cultural movement, uniting communities under one roof to honour South Africa’s diversity and creativity. Through groundbreaking musical collaborations, a bold fusion of fashion, and cutting-edge artistry, the event will celebrate the vibrant soul of the nation.

"At the heart of the festival are four electrifying fusion performances that will push creative boundaries, blending genres and cultures into groundbreaking collaborations. These performances bring together renowned artists from vastly different musical backgrounds, each creating something entirely new."

Kamo Mphela on how Dalie was recorded

In a previous report from Briefly News, Kamo Mphela shared that her hit song Dalie was created randomly during a studio visit, so she felt it was from God.

This comes after Dalie reached a momentous 20 million views. Unlike her usual process, Kamo celebrated this by noting that she recorded it once. The vibey song went viral on social media, especially on TikTok. Kamo revealed that she only created a challenge after its success.

Source: Briefly News