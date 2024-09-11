Kamo Mphela has spoken up about nearly dropping out of the Amapiano music industry

The Amanikiniki hitmaker admitted to facing numerous challenges in 2024, which caused her to suffer mentally

Because of this experience, Kamo Mphela has advocated for mental health and encouraged people to take care of it

Kamo Mphela got real about how her mental health took a knock this year, causing her to almost retire from the Amapiano music genre.

Kamo Mphela shared that she nearly quit Amapiano. Image: Oupa Bopape

Why Kamo Mphela almost quit Amapiano

The Amanikiniki hitmaker Kamo Mphela told Sowetan that 2024 provided some challenges for her. The star shared this after her fire performance at the Galaxy 947 Joburg Day 2024, which took place at the Crocodile Creek Polo Club in Lanseria.

Kamo Mphela refrained from divulging what challenges she faced; however, they caused her to suffer mentally. This experience has taught Kamo to take care of her mental health and encouraged people to do the same.

“I almost gave up this year, but I didn't. It was proof that everyone goes through challenges in life. Just focus more on your mental health, and everything will be fine,” the news publication quoted her saying.

Kamo makes headlines with fire performance with Phori

The dancer joined DJ Maphorisa and his Scorpion Kings group mate Kabza De Small for an epic performance. Maphorisa did his thing behind the decks and also hyped the crowd up.

Joining him on stage was Kamo Mphela, who then showed off some cool dance moves in her short denim outfit.

@MDNNewss shared a video of Kamo doing some cool Bacardi dance moves. Mzansi said she is that girl:

Kamo Mphela on how Dalie was recorded

In a previous report from Briefly News, Kamo Mphela shared that her hit song Dalie was created randomly during a studio visit, which is why she felt it was from God.

This comes after Dalie reached a momentous 20 million views. Unlike her usual process, Kamo celebrated this by noting that she recorded it once. The vibey song went viral on social media, especially on TikTok. Kamo revealed that she only created a challenge after its success.

