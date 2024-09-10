DJ Maphorisa and Kamo Mphela's live performance is topping social media trends

The pair had Mzansi captivated by their cool performance, and, of course, Kamo's stunning figure

Netizens were raving over Kamo's dance moves, while others claimed that she and Porry would be the next it couple

Kamo Mphela's live performance with DJ Maphorisa went viral. Images: kamo_mphelaxx, djmaphorisa

DJ Maphorisa and Kamo Mphela's viral performance video has Mzansi in a chokehold, and they can't get enough of it!

Kamo Mphela dances with DJ Maphorisa

DJ Maphorisa and Kamo Mphela recently performed at the Joburg Day concert and had the crowd raving over their cool performance.

While Porry is known for his skills behind the decks and his ability to hype the crowd up, Kamo joined him on stage and busted out some cool dance moves in her skimpy denim outfit.

Twitter (X) user MDN News shared a video of the pair on stage, where Porry led the vocals while Kamo dropped some cool Bacardi dance moves:

Mzansi reacts to DJ Maphorisa and Kamo Mphela's performance

Netizens dropped countless fire-flame emojis at Kamo's performance and her stunning figure:

The_A_Wagon said:

"She's a dancer this one."

sphiwejn1st was impressed:

"Kamo is on fire!"

_sibumdakaa7 was stunned:

"In heels? I’m afraid she's that girl!"

Reloadedd94 showed love to Kamo:

"She's everything we thought Babes Wodumo would've been and more. Such a pioneer, such a talent."

Meanwhile, others claimed that Porry would replace his estranged girlfriend, Thuli Phongolo, with Kamo:

Allan_2801 claimed:

"He will replace Thuli Phongolo with Kamo Mphela."

Victori98500419 wrote:

"She's scrumptious; he'd be a fool to resist that."

Siya_Ndlumbini said:

"Thuli would never."

DJ Maphorisa celebrates bouncing back

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to DJ Maphorisa bouncing back after being caught in a social media storm.

The DJ/ producer shared a video of his live performance and packed concert, and netizens claimed that the hate was only on social media:

I_Know_Ball4K said:

"One thing about South Africans is they only bark on social media; they never bite."

