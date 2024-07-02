Thuli Phongolo has announced she is single again after ending her relationship with DJ Maphorisa, confirming the news in a social media post

Thuli Phongolo has announced that she is single again after ending things with DJ Maphorisa. The DJ and actress confirmed the news in a social media post.

Thuli Phongolo has seemingly confirmed that she dumped DJ Maphorisa. Image: @djmaphorisa and @thuliphongolo

Did Thuli Phongolo dump DJ Maphorisa?

Thuli P and DJ Maphorisa might have never publicly professed their love for each other, but Mzansi loved the couple. Many learned about their affair after former Generations: The Legacy star Thuli Phongolo accused Phori of assault.

Fans have been speculating about the couple's relationship after DJ Maphorisa shared pictures of the actress on his Instagram timeline a few weeks ago. However, Thuli Phongolo rubbished the allegations that she is still dating the Abalele hitmaker.

Taking to her X page, Thuli P shared that she is single, but fans still link her to DJ Maphorisa. She tweeted:

"When you’re single, but everyone still thinks you’re dating your ex… I hate that mess. Count me out. "

Fans accuse Thuli P of being embarrassed by DJ Maphorisa

Social media users dragged Thuli Phongolo after she announced her relationship status. Many fans said she is always trying to distance herself from the Amapiano star, as if she is embarrassed to be dating him.

@iamprescribed said:

"Never seen you deny a relationship so much ever since being linked le Maphorisa, but with Duduzane Zuma, it’s like we’re desperate for the world to know. Even with Raphael but Maphorisa, you are forever denying him, I wonder why."

@_LeratoMabuzaM wrote:

"Bjanong picture ele where you looked bored next to him"

@Evidence_Shongw added:

"The cars and apartment will be taken if you keep on tweeting this "

@LeratoMata44495 said:

"But Phori is hideous. How did you even allow that guy to kiss you "

Video of DJ Maphorisa and Thuli Phongolo performing together goes viral

Briefly News previously reported that social media users are convinced that DJ Maphorisa and Thuli Phongolo are back together after their video performing at a gig together went viral.

It looks like Thuli Phongolo and DJ Maphorisa's fans and followers can't figure out the current status of their relationship. The stars who allegedly split after Thuli Phongolo accused Phori of Gender Based Violence seem to have ironed out their differences and are back together.

