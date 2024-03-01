DJ Maphorisa confirmed his relationship with Thuli Phongolo by sharing a picture of her on Instagram after months of speculation

Fans had been curious about their relationship status, especially after the GBV case against DJ Maphorisa

Social media reactions varied, with some criticising their involvement in the case and others applauding Maphorisa for dating Thuli P

DJ Maphorisa is in love and can't hide it. The Mzansi star recently flaunted his girlfriend, Thuli Phongolo, on the timeline after months of fan speculation.

DJ Maphorisa posted Thuli Phongolo's picture on his page. Image: @thuliphongolo and @djmaphorisa

Source: Instagram

DJ Maphorisa finally shares Thuli P's picture

Social media users finally got the confirmation they had been looking for. Fans have asked about DJ Maphorisa and Thuli Phongolo's relationship status since the GBV case against the Abalele hitmaker.

Many have been confused after seeing videos of the two together, even after the rumours of their breakup went viral. According to the popular gossip blog MDN News, DJ Maphorisa confirmed that he and Thuli are still going strong after sharing a picture of the former Generations: The Legacy star on his page. The post's caption read:

"DJ Maphorisa shares a picture of his girlfriend Thuli P on Instagram ❤"

Mzansi reacts to DJ Maphorisa posting Thuli Phongolo

Social media users still say they should have stayed out of Thuli P and DJ Maphorisa's issue while having their GBV case. Some applauded Phori for dating one of the most beautiful stars in Mzansi.

@Sandiso__N said:

"Phori shows us that, he never dated a hot girl like this before. Thuli never posted our boi , Phori is the only one posting"

@Davidzaga_ added:

"He spent millions to have her looking like this, money well spent phori."

@gistwhere wrote:

"And this is why I pay no attention to indaba zabantu or I don't take them to heart."

@CalliePhakathi said:

"Weren't they in court just a shortwhile ago over domestic abuse allegertions? "

@cutjolicious noted:

"He's doing great job, you need to turn your partner the way you want them to be, invest on them."

DJ Maphorisa performs with Thuli Phongolo

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that social media users are convinced that DJ Maphorisa and Thuli Phongolo are back together after their video performing at a gig went viral.

It looks like Thuli Phongolo and DJ Maphorisa's fans and followers can't figure out the current status of their relationship.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News