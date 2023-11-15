There is no stopping social media detectives and they seem to have uncovered news about Thuli Phongolo and DJ Maphorisa's romance

The pair had reportedly separated but fans picked up some clues suggesting that they reunited

Netizens are convinced by the clues that Thuli and Porry rekindled their romance

Mzansi shared clues suggesting that former exes, Thuli Phongolo and DJ Maphorisa rekindled their romance. Images: djmaphorisa, thuliphongolo

Source: Instagram

Social media detectives strike again! It appears that fans have uncovered new details suggesting that "former" lovers, Thuli Phongolo and DJ Maphorisa are back together.

Netizens picked up clues from the couple's Instagram stories in a hotel room, and of course, detectives had to circle the similarities and present their evidence.

Fans reveal clues that Thuli Phongolo and DJ Maphorisa are together

There's never a dull day on social media and the detectives make every day a lot interesting. Netizens have evidence that "exes" Thuli Phongolo and DJ Maphorisa are still together or reunited.

Fans presented their evidence on Twitter (X) after comparing their pair's Instagram stories suggesting that they may have been in the same hotel room. X user Daniel Marven shared his findings:

"They still love each other!"

More on that matter, Thuli P shared a photo dump that ended with a video of an elderly woman throwing shade at her ex:

Mzansi weighs in on evidence of Thuli P and Maphorisa's romance

Online users are impressed with Daniel Marven's investigative skills and gave their thoughts on Thuli P and Porry being together:

1235789X said:

"BBL is expensive, and she needs him to maintain it."

TheKID_012_SA was confused:

"Still trying to understand how unemployment is so high when we have the best investigators on Twitter."

Wiseman09787338 asked:

"Warra, o forensic investigator these days?"

ms_nadianombuso advised:

"Babes and Mampintsha taught you all to mind your businesses. Do the same."

monalisafromcpt was impressed:

"These investigation skills makes me wonder why people aren't doing well in their own lives."

