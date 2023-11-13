Media personality Thuli Phongolo and her bf Maphorisa are alleged to be together

An X user posted screenshots of a picture that Thuli P had posted on Instagram, which the DJ later reposted on his Instagram story

Netizens responded to the tweet about the pair being back together, and some said peeps were left confused

Thuli P and Maphorisa are allegedly a couple once again. Image: @thulisilephongolo, @djmaphorisa

Source: Instagram

Months after, the NPA withdrew Maphorisa's assault charges, which Thuli P laid. The two stars are rumoured to be a couple again.

Thuli P and Maphorisa trend on X

Once again, Thuli Phongo and DJ Maphorisa have made headlines after being in and out of court. Recently, Madumoney complained about women and relationships. Now, he is on top of the trend list after snaps of his and Thuli P's Instagram stories were shared on social media.

An X user, @sanelenkosix, shared the pictures on her Twitter timeline and captioned them:

"DJ Maphorisa embracing the BBL he bought his girlfriend, Thuli Phongolo."

See the below:

Netizens respond to the rumours of Thuli and Maphorisa being a couple

Shortly after the pics circulated on Twitter, netizens flooded the comment section with their opinions, and others were left confused about how Thuli P got back with Phori after she opened a GBV case against him. See some of the comments below:

@Titizma1 wrote:

"Every day, this app reminds me to mind my own business."

@NthabisengSimp2 said:

"I'm never getting involved ever again."

@PoppyG_28 commented:

"Babes Wodumo and Mampintsha taught me a valuable lesson in minding my own business."

@PreciousShange shared:

"Until he moers her again."

@NewHouse_NM questioned:

"If I buy you a BBL, and we break up, can I take my BBL back to give to my new girl?"

@Nobantu_101 replied:

"I wash my hands."

@BakangMatolo responded:

"Everyday Twitter is reminding us to mind our own business."

@Bafana10729 said:

"Maybe she likes toxicity."

Maphorisa seeks help from the government

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that amapiano star DJ Maphorisa called on the Department of Sports, Arts and Culture to support and assist amapiano artists with their visa applications.

The star said the government needs to come forward and give a helping hand to the artists because applying for a visa is quite expensive, and most can't afford it.

Source: Briefly News