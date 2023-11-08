Amapiano star DJ Maphorisa expressed his relationship frustrations in a viral video, raising concerns among his fans

The video captured an evidently upset DJ Maphorisa, but he did not mention any specific names

However, many speculated that his anger may be related to accusations of domestic violence made by actress and DJ Thuli Phongolo against him

DJ Maphorisa recently had Mzansi concerned when he shared a short video complaining about his relationships.

DJ Maphorisa complained about relationships in a viral video. Image: @djmaphorisa and @thuliphongolo

Source: Instagram

DJ Maphorisa almost cries in viral video

Mjolo is a pandemic that is showing everyone flames, regardless of their social status or bank balance. DJ Maphorisa's love life and relationships have been in the spotlight lately after Thuli Phongolo accused him of domestic violence.

The Abalele hitmaker recently had his fans and followers concerned when he shared a video complaining about his relationships. The video shared by the popular gossip page MDN News showed an evidently angry Phori sharing his thoughts. The caption of the video read:

"Who made DJ Maphorisa angry?"

DJ Maphorisa's fans concerned about him

Fans shared their thoughts after seeing the viral video. Although DJ Maphorisa did not mention any names, people concluded that actress and DJ Thuli Phongolo had something to do with Phori's anger.

@Ihhashi_Turkei said:

"Man is always angry and telling us indaba zethu "

@mfana0122 wrote:

"Thuli Phongolo doesn't play."

@Tlou_regi said:

"If you listen to the video attentively in the beginning ore since o pakile these days…"

@Qhu_di commented:

"When a man cries, a woman is involved..."

@svukeve noted:

"Ziyakhala ke manje volume up."

DJ Maphorisa shows off building project with Oskido

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that DJ Maphorisa is planning something big and gave fans a glimpse of his new project. The Soweto Baby hitmaker revealed what appears to be a building being constructed and was showered with praise by Oskido, who got fans excited over what Porry is up to. Followers flooded the comments trying to guess what he could be constructing.

At the beginning of the week, DJ Maphorisa was caught up in online drama stirred up by an ex-con making demeaning allegations against the producer. Now, it seems all of that is behind him as he looks to bigger things.

