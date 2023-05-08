Royal AM chairman and soccer star Andile Mpisane and his baby mama Sithelo Shozi appeared in Durban's Point Family Court

This comes after The Masked Singer SA star accused Mpisane of abducting their daughter Baby Flo with the help of his mother, Shauwn "MaMkhize" Mkhize

Shozi reportedly cried in court while the case was being heard, and Mpisane was unbothered by the accusations

Sithelo Shozi and Andile Mpisane reportedly faced each other in Durban's court for their shared child, Flo. Image: @_sithelo and @andilempisane10

Source: Instagram

Sithelo Shozi and Andile Mpisane reportedly appeared in Durban's Point Family Court on 8 May for the child abduction charge levelled by The Masked Singer SA star against the soccer star.

According to TimesLIVE, Sithelo sobbed in court while accusing Andile and his famous mother, Shauwn "MaMkhize" Mkhize, of kidnapping her daughter Flo.

ZAlebs reported that Sithelo shares two daughters with Andile, Flo and Coco, and she said in March last year that Flo visited the Mpisanes, and they never returned her.

Andile Mpisane unbothered while Sithelo Shozi cries in court

A source told TimesLIVE that Andile was unconcerned about the serious allegations brought against him by Sithelo.

"Andile appears unbothered and bored. The matter includes discussions around the children and Mpisanes 'Keeping them illegally' and not returning them to her."

The unnamed source added that during the break, the former lovers talked. However, their lawyers were present, and Sithelo's legal representative tried to persuade Andile to return baby Flo.

SIthelo Shozi accuses Andile Mpisane of abuse

Andile and Sithelo have made news headlines for the wrong reasons in the past months.

Sithelo startled everyone in July 2022 when she accused Andile of domestic assault. She shared screenshots and audio recordings of alleged threats from Andile.

Shozi also reported the incident to the police after her name topped Twitter trends. Since then, she has been battling Andile in court, attempting to prove that the "evidence" she uploaded was true.

Andile Mpisane allegedly followed Sithelo Shozi to CPT despite her having a restraining order against him

In related news, Briefly News reported that the drama between Andile Mpisane and Sithelo Shozi continued when allegations that the Royal AM soccer player violated his baby mama's restraining order trended.

Sithelo claimed in 2022 that Andile had beaten her up when they dated, and she had evidence to support her claims.

According to the Daily Sun, Sithelo was concerned for her safety after allegedly spotting Andile in Cape Town at the same time she was there.

