Sithelo Shozi has reportedly accused Andile Mpisane and his mom, Shauwn Mkhize, of kidnapping her baby girl, Flo

The media personality has even filed court papers in which she states that she last saw her child 10 months ago as MaMkhize and her son relocated the child to Johannesburg without her permission

The stunner claimed what the wealthy family is doing to her is "unlawful and unconstitutional and she also mentioned Police Minister Bheki Cele as a third respondent in the papers she filed in court

Sithelo Shozi and her baby daddy's family are hogging headlines for all the wrong reasons again. The Durban DJ has accused her baby daddy, Andile Mpisane and his mom, Shauwn Mkhize, of kidnapping her baby girl.

Sithelo Shozi accused Andile Mpisane and Shauwn Mkhize of kidnapping baby Flo.

Source: Instagram

She has reportedly filed court papers in the Johannesburg High Court claiming that Andile and MaMkhize took baby Flo last year and relocated her to Johannesburg without her permission.

Bheki Cele mentioned in court papers filed by Sithelo Shozi

ZAlebs reports that Police Minister Bheki Cele is also mentioned as the third respondent in the court papers. She alleged that Shauwn Mkhize and the Royal AM chairman "abducted" baby Flo. She also alleged that it has been 10 months since she last saw her baby, adding that the wealthy family doesn't allow her to visit her daughter.

TimesLIVE reports that Sithelo alleged that MaMkhize requested to see her grandchildren in March 2022, but only Coco came back. She claimed what the wealthy family is doing to her is "unlawful and unconstitutional".

This is not the first time the family has taken each other to court. A few months back Sithelo reportedly claimed Andile physically abused her. The former couple also trended when the soccer player questioned the paternity of their second child, Coco.

