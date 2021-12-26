Global site navigation

Nightmare Before Christmas characters: A-Z list of characters with images
TV-shows and movies

Nightmare Before Christmas characters: A-Z list of characters with images

by  Eunice Njoki

Night Before Christmas is an animated classic with a riveting storyline that enchants both the young and grown-ups. It features a great collection of songs and characters that will catch your attention from the start to the end. If you are yet to see the animation, ensure you do. Below are all the characters from Nightmare Before Christmas.

Nightmare Before Christmas characters
Nightmare Before Christmas is a 1993 Halloween and Christmas film. Photo: @triiiplice
Nightmare Before Christmas is both a Halloween and Christmas animation classic. It was first created in 1993 by Tim Burton and has gained a massive fanbase from different generations over the years. The classic’s latest sequel is set to be released in 2022 and is written by Shea Ernshaw.

Characters from Nightmare Before Christmas

The animation’s characters reside in Halloween Town and are therefore spooky and a little scary. However, you will love them because of their lively personality. The following Nightmare Before Christmas characters’ names are listed alphabetically.

Dr Finkelstein

Dr Finkelstein
Dr Finkelstein is a smart but evil scientist. Photo: @brendanjharkin
Dr Finkelsen is the evil scientist voiced by William Hickey. He is intelligent but selfish and lazy with low self-esteem. He traps Sally and does not want her to leave the house.

Jack Skellington

Jack Skellington
Jack the Pumpkin King is the film's main protagonist. Photo: @Joonuper
Jack is the lead role and the living Skeleton from Night Before Christmas. The character is voiced by Chris Sarandon, but the singing voice is Danny Elfman’s. Jack, also called The Pumpkin King, is full of life with an energy that is felt throughout the film.

Jack is a curious character who is amazed by everything he sees. After getting bored with the routine in Halloween Town, the Pumpkin King finds a way to Christmas Town. He is enchanted by everything Christmas and decides to bring it to Halloween Town, but almost ruins everything.

Lock, Shock and Barrel

Lock, Shock and Barrel
Lock, Barrel and Shock make a not-so loyal and mischievous trio. Photo: @IsaacsHauntedB
Lock, Shock, and Barrel characters are voiced by Paul Reubens, Catherine O’Hara, and Danny Elfman, respectively. They are mischievous little characters who are never separated throughout the film. They love chaos and anarchy and will deceive wherever they get the chance.

Mayor

Mayor
The Mayor of Halloween Town. Photo: @plussizeotd
The Mayor of Halloween Town character is portrayed as a manic-depressive personality who panics easily when things go wrong. He relies on others to make things work, especially Jack.

Oogie Boogie from Nightmare Before Christmas characters

Oogie Boogie from Nightmare Before Christmas characters
Oogie Boogie is the villain in the 1993 classic. Photo: @DailyVillains4U
Oogie Boogie is the evil character in the animated classic. The character is presented as a card shark and gambler who loves taking risks as long as they favour him. He delights in the pain and suffering of others. In the animation, he traps and torments Santa before Jack comes to his rescue.

Sally from Nightmare Before Christmas characters

Sally from Nightmare Before Christmas characters
Sally from Nightmare Before Christmas is Jack's love interest. Photo: @GothOfTheDay
Sally character is voiced by Catherine O’Hara. She is created by Dr Finkelstein and is not liked by others except Jack, but she is kind to everyone. Sally accompanies Jack in his adventures to try and bring Christmas to Halloween Town. The animation ends when she and Jack are married.

Santa Claus (Sandy Claws)

Santa Claus (Sandy Claws)
Santa helps save Christmas that Jack almost ruins. Photo: @Marie_Lipscomb
Santa is the leader of Christmas Town. He is trapped and tormented by Oogie Boogie on Christmas Eve. Jack, who had wanted to replace him for the Christmas season, comes to his rescue. He comes back in time to save Christmas and fulfils Jack’s dream of having a snowfall in Halloween Town.

Zero

Zero
Zero the ghost dog is Jack's loyal friend. Photo: @ghostyotd
Zero is a ghost dog from Nightmare Before Christmas characters. He is Jack Skellington’s loyal friend and is always there to help and cheer him up. Jack cherishes him and always cares for him.

Nightmare Before Christmas deaths

Not all the characters made it to the end of the animated classic. The death victims include;

  • Cat: After being launched by the Harlequin Demon, he falls to his death
  • Bug: Became Oogie Boogie’s food
  • Six Bats: The citizens of Halloweentown turned them into decorations
  • Rat: The Harlequin Demon crushed it using a mallet then made it into a hat
  • Bat: Jack made it into a hat
  • Turtle: Viewed as roadkill
  • Scorpion: The Zombie kid crushed it using a hammer
  • Unnamed person: Seen as a shrunken head
  • Three Skeleton Reindeer: The military blew it with a missile
  • Oogie Boogie: Jack tore his skin and then disintegrated him into bugs
  • 1,000 of Oogie Boogie’s bugs: Fell into the incinerator
  • The remaining bug: It was crushed by Santa with his foot

Is Jack Skellington a scarecrow?

Jack Skellington
Jack Skellington is a living skeleton in a black pin-stripped suit. Photo: @Nosferacat
Jack is the film’s main protagonist and the Pumpkin King of Halloween Town. The character is a skeleton wearing a black pin-striped suit with a bow tie that looks like a bat. At some point in the classic, he dresses as a scarecrow with a pumpkin head.

Is Shock a boy or girl?

Shock from Nightmare Before Christmas
Shock from Nightmare Before Christmas is a girl. Photo: @fictionalgirls
Shock from Nightmare Before Christmas is a girl voiced by Catherine O’Hara. She is part of the cheeky trio alongside Lock and Barrel.

Nightmare Before Christmas characters have become popular over the years and the film remains a favourite holiday movie during Halloween and Christmas holidays. If you were fascinated by the original classic, then the sequel set to be released in 2022 promises to be bigger.

