Nightmare Before Christmas characters: A-Z list of characters with images

Night Before Christmas is an animated classic with a riveting storyline that enchants both the young and grown-ups. It features a great collection of songs and characters that will catch your attention from the start to the end. If you are yet to see the animation, ensure you do. Below are all the characters from Nightmare Before Christmas.

Nightmare Before Christmas is both a Halloween and Christmas animation classic. It was first created in 1993 by Tim Burton and has gained a massive fanbase from different generations over the years. The classic’s latest sequel is set to be released in 2022 and is written by Shea Ernshaw.

Characters from Nightmare Before Christmas

The animation’s characters reside in Halloween Town and are therefore spooky and a little scary. However, you will love them because of their lively personality. The following Nightmare Before Christmas characters’ names are listed alphabetically.

Dr Finkelstein

Dr Finkelsen is the evil scientist voiced by William Hickey. He is intelligent but selfish and lazy with low self-esteem. He traps Sally and does not want her to leave the house.

Jack Skellington

Jack is the lead role and the living Skeleton from Night Before Christmas. The character is voiced by Chris Sarandon, but the singing voice is Danny Elfman’s. Jack, also called The Pumpkin King, is full of life with an energy that is felt throughout the film.

Jack is a curious character who is amazed by everything he sees. After getting bored with the routine in Halloween Town, the Pumpkin King finds a way to Christmas Town. He is enchanted by everything Christmas and decides to bring it to Halloween Town, but almost ruins everything.

Lock, Shock and Barrel

Lock, Shock, and Barrel characters are voiced by Paul Reubens, Catherine O’Hara, and Danny Elfman, respectively. They are mischievous little characters who are never separated throughout the film. They love chaos and anarchy and will deceive wherever they get the chance.

Mayor

The Mayor of Halloween Town character is portrayed as a manic-depressive personality who panics easily when things go wrong. He relies on others to make things work, especially Jack.

Oogie Boogie from Nightmare Before Christmas characters

Oogie Boogie is the evil character in the animated classic. The character is presented as a card shark and gambler who loves taking risks as long as they favour him. He delights in the pain and suffering of others. In the animation, he traps and torments Santa before Jack comes to his rescue.

Sally from Nightmare Before Christmas characters

Sally character is voiced by Catherine O’Hara. She is created by Dr Finkelstein and is not liked by others except Jack, but she is kind to everyone. Sally accompanies Jack in his adventures to try and bring Christmas to Halloween Town. The animation ends when she and Jack are married.

Santa Claus (Sandy Claws)

Santa is the leader of Christmas Town. He is trapped and tormented by Oogie Boogie on Christmas Eve. Jack, who had wanted to replace him for the Christmas season, comes to his rescue. He comes back in time to save Christmas and fulfils Jack’s dream of having a snowfall in Halloween Town.

Zero

Zero is a ghost dog from Nightmare Before Christmas characters. He is Jack Skellington’s loyal friend and is always there to help and cheer him up. Jack cherishes him and always cares for him.

Nightmare Before Christmas deaths

Not all the characters made it to the end of the animated classic. The death victims include;

Cat: After being launched by the Harlequin Demon, he falls to his death

After being launched by the Harlequin Demon, he falls to his death Bug: Became Oogie Boogie’s food

Became Oogie Boogie’s food Six Bats: The citizens of Halloweentown turned them into decorations

The citizens of Halloweentown turned them into decorations Rat: The Harlequin Demon crushed it using a mallet then made it into a hat

The Harlequin Demon crushed it using a mallet then made it into a hat Bat: Jack made it into a hat

Jack made it into a hat Turtle: Viewed as roadkill

Viewed as roadkill Scorpion: The Zombie kid crushed it using a hammer

The Zombie kid crushed it using a hammer Unnamed person: Seen as a shrunken head

Seen as a shrunken head Three Skeleton Reindeer: The military blew it with a missile

The military blew it with a missile Oogie Boogie: Jack tore his skin and then disintegrated him into bugs

Jack tore his skin and then disintegrated him into bugs 1,000 of Oogie Boogie’s bugs: Fell into the incinerator

Fell into the incinerator The remaining bug: It was crushed by Santa with his foot

Is Jack Skellington a scarecrow?

Jack is the film’s main protagonist and the Pumpkin King of Halloween Town. The character is a skeleton wearing a black pin-striped suit with a bow tie that looks like a bat. At some point in the classic, he dresses as a scarecrow with a pumpkin head.

Is Shock a boy or girl?

Shock from Nightmare Before Christmas is a girl voiced by Catherine O’Hara. She is part of the cheeky trio alongside Lock and Barrel.

Nightmare Before Christmas characters have become popular over the years and the film remains a favourite holiday movie during Halloween and Christmas holidays. If you were fascinated by the original classic, then the sequel set to be released in 2022 promises to be bigger.

