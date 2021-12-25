Tis the season to be jolly! But what kind of Christmas outfits are you going to wear over the holidays to reflect the joy it brings? Briefly has got you covered. Keep reading below to discover the 30 best Christmas outfits that will make you stylish as you enjoy a great time with your loved ones.

Keep it fashionable with stylish Christmas outfits. Photo: @whatmyboyfriendwore, @Bogdan Perfiliev, @dfbyopearl

What is the best outfit for Christmas? For many years, Christmas outfits were red, white, and green, like Santa Claus. But that is slowly changing as people embrace more stylish and trendy clothes. Whether it is for the kids, the ladies, or the gentlemen, fashion keeps evolving.

Top 30 Christmas outfit ideas in 2021

What should you wear this Christmas and as you usher in the new year? Below are the top 30 Christmas outfit ideas that will make you look chic.

Christmas outfits for women

You do not have to purchase new clothes every Christmas holiday. Your closet already has fashionable outfits that you can turn into something special. Luckily, it is summer in South Africa during this time of year.

1. Sequin mini dress

Sequined dresses never get out of fashion. Photo: @99mimimi

A sequin mini dress will do the trick if you are looking for the perfect choice to wear to a Christmas cocktail party. It will add vibrance to the already vibrant occasion.

2. Shirtdress

A shirtdress will do the trick. Photo: @neideas_tz

Beat the afternoon heat with this African print shirt dress as you enjoy the holidays.

3. Floral skater dress

A Serena-inspired floral skater dress. Photo: @serenawilliams

Get a chic, but comfortable look with this Serena Williams-inspired outfit. The bright colours make the holidays a joyous and colourful moment.

4. Jeans and top

Keep it casual. Photo: @Siiankovskaia

Make your celebrations a casual affair by putting on these blue jeans and a matching white top. Casual removes the seriousness and lets you have a great time.

5. Try floral with no sleeves

Wear a sleeveless floral dress to elevate the holiday spirit. Photo: @F.J. Jimenez

This dress with floral prints is ideal for a casual outing with friends and family. It goes well with the hot December temperatures in South Africa.

6. Pink cocktail dress

A pink cocktail will brighten the mood. Photo: @ElenaTa

Pink is a vibrant colour and will cheer you up. Pair it with simple accessories and comfortable shoes for a classic touch.

7. White never goes wrong

Stay comfortable all day with a loose white dress and minimal accessories. Photo: @Phamai Techaphan

Stay comfortable all day long with this simple yet elegant white dress. White brightens up the party.

8. Velvet dress

Velvet and Christmas always go together. Photo: @Bogdan Perfiliev

Velvet remains a unique choice for Christmas outfits. The colour you choose depends on your taste, but this black has a magic touch.

9. Go red

Red never dulls the holiday spirit. Photo: @ultramarinfoto

Red is a bold Christmas colour worn every year but never loses its stylish taste.

10. Tank top and tights

Keep it casual. Photo: @Nomad

Keep it casual and comfortable on a hot Christmas afternoon.

11. Pink on white dots

Pink on white never goes wrong. Photo: @ NinaMalyna

Tackle the hot Christmas weather with a stylish pink-on-white dotted dress. Pair it with fashionable sunglasses for a chic finish.

12. Long-sleeved mini floral

Floral outfits are ideal for any occasion. Photo: @Kiuikson

Floral outfits fit any occasion. The long sleeves on this dress paired with simple accessories make it ideal for a day out with your family over the holidays.

Christmas outfits for men

Men can also look glamourous and stylish during holidays. Here are the top styles to try this Christmas.

13. African print

Make this Christmas a holiday an African affair. Photo: @YunYulia

How about bringing the traditional African spirit to the Christmas cheer? Various communities have their pattern, and each looks elegant.

14. T-shirt and jeans combo

Keep it casual with blue jeans and a matching T-shirt. Photo: @Prostock-Studio

Men look elegant in jeans and matching T-shirt outfits. The casual appearance is perfect for a Christmas outing with friends and family.

15. Checkered shirt

Buy your man a checkered shirt this holiday. Photo: @Westend61

Checkered shirts for men never get out of fashion. They can be worn all year round but still look elegant during the holidays.

16. T-shirt and blazer

Blazer over T-shirt always does the trick. Photo: @whatmyboyfriendwore

What should I wear for Christmas dinner? Christmas evenings are chilly, and you need to warm it up but maintain the elegance. A blazer over a T-shirt with matching trousers and shoes will do the trick.

17. Stripped T-shirt with matching trousers

Make your holiday casual but stylish. Photo: @whatmyboyfriendwore

This look by South African designer Sergio Ines is ideal for all occasions. It can be worn to the office and will also give you a stylish appearance during casual interactions. Carry the blazer in case the weather changes.

18. Linen trousers and button-up shirt over vest

Casual men's wear. Photo: @whatmyboyfriendwore

Shine in the Christmas heat with white linen pants and a button-up short-sleeved shirt over a white vest.

19. Floral all day long

Rock in a floral short-sleeved shirt all day long. Photo: @whatmyboyfriendwore

What do you wear to a casual Christmas party? This floral short-sleeved shirt with matching trousers and shoes keep you in the holiday mood. Accessorize with a matching hat for a dapper casual look.

Christmas outfits for kids

Your children are probably more excited about the holidays than anyone else in the family. So which outfits will match their spirit? Here are the top picks for you.

20. Mini-boss

Perfect kid's wear for a chilly evening Christmas party. Photo: @l0cal_bums

Turn your girl into a mini-boss for the Christmas holidays. A pull neck paired with a blazer and matching baggy trousers are ideal for a cold evening party.

21. A sporty look for your boy

A T-shirt with khaki trousers and matching sports shoes are ideal for your boy. Photo: @langostinolangston

Little boys are playful. A T-shirt with matching khaki trousers and sports shoes will allow him to have fun all day long.

22. Make her Cindy Lou Who

Turn your girl into Cindy Lou Who this Christmas. Photo: @babykirarae

Your girl will shine in this red Cindy Lou Who character dress from the Grinch Christmas films.

23. Beautiful princess

Turn your girl into a stunning princess. Photo: @kulturekiari

Cinderella dresses for kids will always be fashionable. Brighten up her Christmas with a cute princess outfit.

24. Jeans and top

Your kids can rock stylish casual wear this holiday. Photo: @JodiJacobson

Deviating from the traditional Cinderella dress will not take the Christmas cheer from your child. Give her a trendy casual look this holiday.

Christmas outfits for family

Christmas holidays bring families together after a busy year. How do you make it memorable with the clothes you wear?

25. Matching plaid outfits

Your family can rock this traditional checkered Christmas outfit. Photo: @itsangieyall

This outfit choice is ideal for a Christmas portrait photo of the family. The picture will remind you of the holiday cheer even after Christmas.

26. Sporty and casual

Keep it casual during your family outing this holiday. Photo: @michellelthames

Are you planning on going out to have fun? This casual choice is perfect for such an occasion.

27. Twin in blue

Blue is an ideal colour choice to rock during the holidays. Photo: @dfbyopearl

Give your holiday outfits a fashionable twist with this mother-daughter matching style.

28. Jumpsuits never go wrong

Brighten up your holidays with a bright-coloured and well-fitting jumpsuit. Photo: @dfbyopearl

Add glamour to the holidays this year by getting yourself a fitting striped jumpsuit. The colour in this picture makes it all breathtaking.

29. Yellow for men and blue for ladies

Choose matching colours for your family this Christmas. Photo: @dfbyopearl

Brighten your home over the holidays by getting matching outfits for father and son and another matching style for the mother-daughter duo.

30. Take your Africanacity style to the next level

Rock African-print outfits this holiday. Photo: @dfbyopearl

Elevate your family’s Christmas spirit by getting matching African-print dresses for you and your princesses.

The above top 30 Christmas outfits give you a variety to choose from. So make the 2021 holidays memorable and finish the year in a fashionable style!

