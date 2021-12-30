120+ Happy New Year 2023 wishes, quotes, messages, images

The season marks the beginning of new promises, life decisions and resolutions. Sharing these Happy New Year 2023 wishes, quotes, and heartfelt messages will get your loved ones and you into the groove for the new year.

The pandemic might mute the world as it continues to ravage us through the Omicron variant. Sharing these Happy New Year 2023 wishes, quotes, and messages will spread the festive vibe. This list provides the options you could share with your loved ones.

Happy New Year 2023 images and quotes

Reminding the people who mean a lot to you how important they are to you is one way of expressing gratitude. It is also an expression of how important they are to you. Below is a list of Happy New Year wishes 2023, with images.

Happy New Year wishes for friends

These Happy New Year wishes can delight your friends and prove you value their friendship. They are a way of expressing how much you want them in your life in 2023.

I am grateful you deliberately chose to be in my life. I wish you a year of abundance and immeasurable blessings.

You deserve the best. May 2023 bring you nothing short of that.

May this new chapter be your best one yet. Happy 2023.

Cheers to another year of sisterhood!

New Year's Day is the first page in a blank book: Write a phenomenal story!

Our friendship is like wine, and it is a new year of us getting better with age. Thank you for being you, and cheers to another exciting chapter.

In an extraordinary year, I have been grateful for your extraordinary friendship. Thank you. And cheers to new beginnings!

Here is to another year of making memories with you, my cherished friend. Happy New Year!

May all your wildest dreams manifest in 2023. You got this!

I am so grateful for your support and love this year. Here is to many more years of friendship!

Happy New Year wishes for family

You must be excites to celebrate the new year with your family, especially if you have not met for a long time. As you prepare to shop gifts for them, below are some touching Happy New Year wishes you can share with the gifts:

I hope that 2023 will be fun, exciting, beautiful and above all, productive. Happy New Year!

Let us toast a spectacular year of upright togetherness. Have a healthy, peaceful, and prosperous year! Happy New Year!

Before we get lost in wild parties, wine and cheers, I would like to wish you a great year ahead of you!

This new year message is packed full of virus-free hugs and kisses just for you! I hope you have a very happy new year. Until then, cheers to you from afar for your good health and happiness!

I am wishing you all a blissful new year. I hope that joy and success follow you in every sector of life.

Happy 2023! Please do not make a resolution of quitting this year.

They say blood is thicker than water, but expensive champagne is stronger than both; let us drink and celebrate the new year!

Happy New Year! Let us see how many more ‘90s styles we’ll bring back from our old family albums!

Life is short; dream big and make the most of 2023!

May all sorrows get locked, and you get showered with the best of the best blessings.

Happy New Year mom wishes

Your mother will be delighted to hear or read a new year message from you. Show her how much you appreciate her being in your life. Below are awesome Happy New Year mom wishes:

This New Year, I want you to know how happy I am to have you as my mom. Happy New Year!

Many thanks for your never-ending love and support. Happy New Year to my wonderful mother!

I want to wish you the very best for the coming year and thank you for your eternal love and support. Happy New Year to the best mother anyone could hope for!

All of my love to my wonderful and supportive mum. May this new year bring you much happiness and the fulfillment of your dreams!

I want to tell you that I will always love you and I appreciate your never-ending support and guidance. Happy New Year to a very special mother!

Happy New Year to the best mum in the universe. May the new year bring you all happiness and success!

I do not often express how much I love and appreciate you, I want to thank you for your continuing support and wish you the happiest of new years!

Happy New Year to my wonderful mother. May this year bring you much happiness and that your dreams be realized.

All my love to my mother for the new year. Thank you for always being there for me no matter what. Happy New Year!

Much happiness for the coming year and beyond to my wonderful mother. Happy new year!

Happy New Year sister-to-sister wishes

A sister is the best person someone can ever have. Some stand in the shoes of a mother and best friend when situations call for it. Check out these happy New Year sister-to-sister wishes:

Happy New Year, sister! May you achieve all the best things in the world this year. Love you so much.

Wish nothing but endless joy, smiles, and success in my sister’s life in this new year. You deserve the best. Happy New Year.

May this year bring lots of joy and laughter to your life, sis. Happy New Year. Love you.

May this new year bring the fragrance of flowers and the taste of unlimited success into my sister’s life. Have a blessed one.

Wishing you a successful year ahead. May your family keeps getting stronger and merrier. Have a blessed time.

Make a memorable new year with your loved ones and have success all year round. Cheers to this new year, dear sister.

I hope every single dream of yours comes true in this new year, dear sister. I wish you a very happy new year.

Wishing you prosperity and good health in the upcoming year. May God be with you, sister.

Hope all your dreams come true this year, sister. Happy New Year to you and your family. Love you so much.

May God fills your life with more success and prosperity. Have a wonderful new year ahead, dear sister.

Happy New Year brother wishes

A brother can be a shoulder to lean on when you need him. He can protect you from dangers and guide you when you do know the right decisions to make. Have a look at these Happy New Year brother wishes:

Dear brother , Happy New Year. May you receive lots of blessings from the Lord and have a wonderful year ahead.

Happy New Year. Thanks for being such an amazing brother. Thanks for always being here for me. Love you.

I want you to be stronger and grow as a fighter in this new year. Face everything with boldness. Have a great new year.

You are one of a kind, brother. I cannot be happier to share my childhood with you. Thank you for teaching me so many good things and showing me how to be a good sister. Happy New Year.

Happiest New Year, brother. I hope you will get promoted and fulfill your dreams this year.

Dear sister, it is a privilege to have you as my elder brother. Thanks for being such a boss. Love you.

From sharing toys to secrets, from protecting from troubles to an ill-mannered world, you were always there to help your brother out. Wishing a very happy new year to my best brother ever.

You are the best friend and guiding star in the disguise of a brother. We are brothers from the same mother, but our souls are indifferent. I wish nothing but a new start for you in this New Year.

May the upcoming year bless you in every way possible way, just like your existence is in my life. Love you brother.

Hope our relations as brothers get to a new height in this new year. Have a great and successful one because you deserve everything good in this world.

Happy New Year messages for spouse

It does not matter how many New year celebrations you have marked with your spouse. These unique messages for husband and wife could spice up your marriage.

Thank you for choosing to do life with me. These are the memories I will never forget. Cheers to 2023.

I am sure 2023 is going to be my best year since I am certain you will be part of it. Cheers and Happy New Year to my husband.

The one tradition I treasure so much is being next to you. Cheers to forever, my love!

Years come and go, but my love for you is constant. Happy New Year, my dear!

Happy New Year—I will stay up with you, I will count down with you, I will go anywhere with you!

2023 is going to be the greatest one yet because we have each other.

I cannot wait to see where our love takes us in 2023. Here is to love and laughter!

There is no one I would rather be cleaning bottles on New Year's Day than with you. Happy New Year to my husband.

Here is to choosing one another over and over again! Happy 2023!

Happy New Year wishes for boyfriend

The man who has been there for you through it all deserves a sweet new year text from you. Create romantic Happy New Year wishes 2023 images using these messages:

May the upcoming year be full of beautiful surprises for you. May God shower you with his blessings and may you find eternal happiness and joy. Happy New Year my love.

There are so many joys and surprises waiting for us in this upcoming year. With lots of love, wishing you a very Happy New Year.

Warm wishes on New Year to my fiancé. Let us make this upcoming year a beautiful and memorable one for the both of us.

I thank God for having to spend a lovely year together. As we start a new year, may it be full of happiness. Happy New Year, my love.

Wishing a wonderful year to my wonderful spouse. May the New Year be the new chapter of your life on which you write the most beautiful stories of your life.

It’s my humble prayer, as we grow older together may our love continue to grow stronger. I wish you a Happy New Year.

My love, you brought hope, happiness and eternal love into my life. I will keep you happy and make sure the smile on your face never fades, and that every day of the coming year is a special day for you. Happy New Year my dear.

Our life is like a fairy tale story for me. You came from nowhere and beautified my life amazingly. I wish to hold your hand and walk this beautiful journey of life. Happy New Year my darling.

It feels so beautiful spending the last night of the year with someone you love so much. Your presence speaks volumes. I love you. Happy new year to my handsome man.

This year has come to an end, as we start a new year, I want you to know you are still the king of my life. Forever I will love you. Happy New Year my love.

Happy New Year wishes for girlfriend

These romantic messages make lovely Happy New Year surprises. You can make write them on cards and other gifts you will send your girlfriend:

Guide me when there is no moon, support me when there is no friend. Hold me when I am lost, Love me like you always have. Wishing a beautiful Happy New Year 2023 to the best girlfriend in the world.

You came in my life as a blessing. You made it beautiful and meaningful. You gave it purpose and direction. Another year in our life, and I wish that you keep motivating and supporting me with your love. Best New Year wishes my love.

You are the reason for my existence and you are my strength. Before you get busy taking care of everyone around you, I would like to embrace you and adore you and wish you a beautiful. Warm wishes on New Year, my love.

My New Year is blessed because I have the best girlfriend in the world. I promise to fill this coming year with beautiful memories and romantic times that you will cherish for life. May you are always smiling.

My love for you is never going to fade. It will get stronger with time. Warm New Year wishes to the woman who is my life. Thanks for being there for me always and thanks for brightening my life.

You have always been my biggest strength and support. Thanks for being there for me and showering your unconditional love on me. Warm wishes on New Year to the one who means the world to me.

To the most gorgeous girlfriend , I wish a year full of surprises. May each and every day bring into your life more and more joy and fortune. May our love grow with each passing day. Happy New Year to you sweetheart.

As we enter 2023, I promise that I will be there with you every moment. I promise that I will love you more. I promise that I will make it the best year of your life. Wishing you a beautiful colorful New Year my love.

Let’s celebrate this New Year rejoicing all the wonderful moments we spent with each other and together. Happy New Year, my dear.

You are very special in my life and stand tall. You brought all the happiness and pleasure in my life. Let’s journey together celebrating the boon of Love. Happy New Year my love.

Happy New Year quotes

If you wish to reiterate someone else's words about the significance of the new year, these happy New Year quotes in English are the best to use.

Tomorrow is the first blank page of a 365-page book. Write a good one! - Brad Paisley

It is never too late - never too late to start over, never too late to be happy. - Jane Fonda

Cheers to a new year and another chance for us to get it right. - Oprah Winfrey

Your present circumstances do not determine where you can go; they merely determine where you start. - Nido Qubein

With the new day comes new strength and new thoughts. ~ Eleanor Roosevelt

As we look forward to the new year, let's resolve to recommit ourselves to the values we share. - Barack Obama

A new year. A fresh, clean start! It's like having a big white sheet of paper to draw on! A day full of possibilities! - Bill Watterson

Life is not about finding yourself. Life is about creating yourself. - George Bernard Shaw

Wishing you 12 months of success, 52 weeks of laughter, 365 days of fun, 8760 hours of joy, 525600 minutes of good luck, and 31536000 seconds of happiness. Happy New Year!

In the New Year, never forget to thank to your past years because they enabled you to reach today! Without the stairs of the past, you cannot arrive at the future!

Happy New Year messages for colleagues

Starting the year by wishing your colleagues well sets the mood for how the year will pan out at the office. These are the messages you could send them.

Greetings of the Season and best wishes for the New Year!

Happy New Year! Thank you for all your support over the past years; you are a great co-worker and friend!

Thank you for your support and encouragement throughout 2022. May you have a wonderful holiday and all the best for 2023!

May 2023 bring you happiness, health, and fulfilment of your hopes and goals. Happy new year!

Thank you for being an important part of a fantastic year. I am dragging you to this new chapter of my story.

I appreciate your leadership and support throughout this past year. I hope you get the opportunity to relax and spend time with your loved ones during the holidays. Happy New Year!

I wish you success in your endeavours in 2023.

I wish you a joyous Holiday season and a happy and peaceful New Year.

Congratulations on a great year, and warm wishes to you and your family throughout the holiday season.

May the new year bring you endless opportunities and the zeal to create wonders and dream big.

Happy New Year wishes to boss

You wish your employer a happy new year formally. You can a suitable wish from this list of Happy New Year messages for the boss:

May 2023 turn out to be a year of success in your life. The sky is the limit!

I feel so happy to have completed one year working for you. You are a fantastic boss! Thank you for giving me the chance to work for you. Happy new year to my boss!

Thank you for pushing me to do great things which I thought I could not do. I hope to follow your path so that I can also be called a “boss” someday. Happy New Year!

New Year comes with many opportunities. I wish you the best of luck in anything you do. May the business grow to your dream goals! Happy New Year, Boss!

You are the power source of this team. You always equip us with the motivation and strength to go forward and meet the deadlines. Thanks for your support, boss! Happy New Year!

Happy New Year messages for a lover

Sending a cliche message to your loved one is outdated. These are the unique messages you could send them at the beginning of the year.

May every sunset fill you with joy and remind you of how much you mean to me. May every sunset bring you the fulfilment of how beautiful doing life with you is.

Thank you for helping me create the fondest memories of my life in 2022. I hope to make more in this new chapter.

The thought of sharing a brand-new year with you fills my heart with joy! Happy New Year, my love!

I hope this new chapter presents more and better opportunities to create more memories with you.

Thank you for holding the fort as we sailed along last year. I pray that the new chapter will grow closer and strengthen our love. Happy New Year, darling.

Happy New Year, my love! Here's to new adventures, taking risks, not sweating the small stuff, and creating more beautiful memories together.

Happy New Year, my love! Here is a new chapter of adventure, creating more beautiful memories, taking risks and not sweating over minor issues.

My dreams came true when I met you. I hope this new chapter is an opportunity for us to grow stronger together and create better memories.

As 2022 wraps, I could not thank you enough for keeping up with the complicated little oddball that I am. Thank you for allowing me to selflessly be myself—cheers to another year of love and laughter.

I cannot believe it's that time of year again - time sure flies when we are having fun! I am so lucky to have shared it with you. Happy New Year!

Happy New Year greetings

If you are not a fan of lengthy messages, these are the simple greetings you could share.

May 2023 bless you with health, wealth, and happiness.

Out with the old, in with the new! Happy New Year!

May the new year bring you abundant peace, joy, and happiness.

I said this 365 days ago, but happy New Year!

I am wishing you and yours health and success in the new year.

Happy New Year blessings

Apart from the wishes, quotes, messages and greetings, you could use these blessings to spread the good cheer this season.

I wish you good health and success in the new year.

May you unlock your best version this new. May your troubles lessen and your bank account grow fatter.

Here is further mutual success in 2023!

I wish you and your well-deserved time off and a happy new year.

I hope 2023 brings you joy in all your endeavours!

2022 had its fair share of challenges. However, we braced the storm. May 2023 bring us more opportunities and better memories.

Cheers to the beautiful memories we created in 2022. Here is to better experiences in 2022

I bless you for constantly holding me down. May 2023 be kind to you.

I choose to stop wasting my intentions on myself and use them to reward you for the warmth you have shown me. Happy New Year!

The New Year brings new opportunities, but I will forever be grateful to you for being by my side in all of these changes.

Happy New Year WhatsApp status

If you wish to spread the holiday cheer through your WhatsApp status by sharing any of these messages. These messages make a beautiful Happy New Year 2023 gif, if you know how to create a gif.

Before I sign up for 2023, I want to see the terms and conditions.

My New Year's resolution is to stop hanging out with people who ask me about my New Year's resolutions.

May your New Year resolutions get fulfilled - just like your bills! Happy New Year!

As the world continues to fight the pandemic, we wish you and your family strength and good health this new year.

I am wishing you a wonderful new year that only brings good tidings.

These happy New Year 2023 wishes, quotes, messages, and images will go a long way in spreading the holiday cheer to your friends and family.

