Eid ul Adha greetings, messages, quotes, wishes, cards, wallpapers, and images

Eid ul Adha is known to be one of the two most significant religious celebrations that Muslims all over the world mark. The festival is also known as the Muslim feast of sacrifice, and it is marked on three consecutive days. It is celebrated on the 10th day of Dhu al-Hijjah in the Islamic calendar. Sharing these Eid ul Adha greetings can go a long way in marking the festival, especially during these difficult times.

Eid ul Adha is known to be one of the two most significant religious celebrations. Photo: pixabay.com, befunky.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Most Muslim celebrations involve family and friends coming together as an expression of love. However, since the government introduced social distancing measures, this year's festivities will be marked in a special way, since people will not be able to congregate. However, that should not be a cause for alarm since sharing heart-warming Eid ul Adha greetings and messages can go a long way in reminding your loved ones of how much they mean to you.

Eid Al Adha greetings

Greetings are an expression of love and peace. During this time where hooking up with your family members can be restricted, one of the ways of expressing how you feel for them is by sending them messages, greetings, wishes, and quotes. You can attach a prayer or a wish for them in the Eid ul Adha greetings message. If you have no idea about what to write, you can use this list for inspiration.

Eid ul Adha messages

You can attach a prayer or a wish for them in the Eid ul Adha greetings message. Photo: pixabay.com, befunky.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

These are some of the messages that you can send your family and friends via text message. They are not just text messages but also prayers that you can make on their behalf.

The beauty of this remarkable occasion is only realised when you spend it with family and friends. May you have a fruitful day as you create the best memories with the ones that you love.

May your life be as blissful as the sky. May the joy and happiness of this spiritual occasion overwhelm you.

As you mark this special moment, may you be grateful to Allah for the feast on your table and the blessings that He has showered you with.

May your devotion and unshaken faith in Islam be rewarded to you on this special day. May you receive divine blessings on this special occasion.

Even as you offer your best sacrifice to Allah, always remember that He sees it and reciprocates it with magnificent gifts in your life.

May you remember that Eid Ul Adha is not all about creating memories with your family and friends but also about spreading joy to everyone who is around you.

The key to finding true happiness in life is by applying the teachings of Allah and his prophets in your life. May you have a fruitful celebration, Eid Mubarak!

As you mark this blissful moment, may you always remember that the key to living a fulfilling life is seeking Allah's mercies through love and sacrifice. Eid Mubarak!

The biggest teaching during this spiritual occasion is the need to eradicate selfishness from your life. My wish to you is that your life will forever be graced with the lessons and teachings in Eid ul Adha.

May the sacrifice that you offer to Allah bring you peace and immense blessings. May it also strengthen your faith in Him.

By now, if someone asked you how do you greet for Eid Ul Adha? This list provides more than enough options that you could use to answer them.

Eid Ul Adha wishes

Eid Ul Adha wishes. Photo: pixabay.com, befunky.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Apart from the Eid ul Adha greetings in English, you can also share warming wishes to remind your loved ones that you are thinking of them and that you want the best for them.

May the eternal joy from the heavens overflow in your life on this exceptional occasion. May this Eid bring you with immense blessings.

The greatest satisfaction for a Muslim believer is when he offers the best sacrifice to Allah. May you be filled with this relish of Eid ul Adha forever.

On this special occasion, my wish is that all your good deeds will be acknowledged and rewarded immensely.

May God acknowledge and accept all the sacrifices that you have made. May He reward you with abundance and success. May you have a fulfilling Eid ul Adha Mubarak!

May the love and faith that you have for Allah be rewarded with immense happiness, joy, and success for today and forever.

On this exceptional moment, may Allah accept your acts of kindness and reciprocate them with the highest rewards. Eid Mubarak!

Eid ul Adha is an auspicious occasion for the believers who are willing to sacrifice all that they have for Allah. May you have a blissful Eid ul Adha!

May you uphold the teachings of the prophet and Allah all through your life. May this year's Eid Ul Adha bring you and your family prosperity, happiness and peace.

Wishing you and your family a spiritual and cheerful Eid Ul Adha. May you have the desires of your hearts.

May this year's Eid Ul Adha bring you uncountable blessings and eternal peace throughout your life.

Eid Ul Adha quotes

Eid Ul Adha quotes. Photo: pexels.com, befunky.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

How do you greet for Eid al Adha? Apart from the greetings, wishes, and messages, these quotes can be used to cement the fact that you wish the best for your family and friends.

May Allah give you the strength to always be willing to sacrifice and be submissive to his wishes and command.

Eid ul Adha to all the Muslim brothers and sisters in the whole world. May Allah shower you with His blessings today and forever.

May Allah fill your minds with wisdom and your hearts with love during this special day. May He grant you your wishes.

May this occasion mark the start of another fruitful year in our life. May you have a victorious Eid ul Adha.

May you receive my heartfelt wishes during this unique festival of sacrifice. Have a fruitful festival season!

Eid ul Adha cards

Eid ul Adha cards. Photo: pexels.com, befunky.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

If you are talented in craft, you can design a beautiful card and share warming messages to remind your loved ones that they are in your thoughts. These are some of the cards that you can use to spread the message:

The card could contain the message

Eid ul Adha cards. Photo: pexels.com, befunky.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

If you wish to exercise your creativity, you can do so through such pictorial messages. You can customise the message to your liking.

The message could be in the form of a prayer

Eid ul Adha cards. Photo: pixabay.com, befunky.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

If you wish to come with something unique, you can design one using the Eid ul Adha Greeting cards on Google App Store.

Eid ul Adha images

Eid ul Adha images. Photo: pixabay.com, befunky.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

If you do not want to go through the hustle of creating a card, you can share your greetings and messages through images.

Eid ul Adha wallpaper

Eid ul Adha wallpaper. Photo: instagram.com, @Dgreetings

Source: UGC

If you wish to set the mood for the occasion, you can consider using the Eid ul Adha wallpapers.

How subtle is this?

Eid ul Adha wallpaper. Photo: facebook.com, @Dgreetings

Source: UGC

The beauty of it is that it does not have to complicated.

They should convey the message

Eid ul Adha wallpaper. Photo: facebook.com, @Wallpapers Magazine

Source: UGC

The wallpaper should convey the intended message of the occasion.

Frequently asked questions

These questions and answers will also equip you with more details about the festival and how you should mark it.

When is Eid ul Adha?

In South Africa, the celebrations for 2021 will run between 19th July and 23rd July.

Why do we celebrate Eid ul Adha?

The festival is celebrated to mark the time when Ibrahim had a dream. Through it, he received a message which he believed was from Allah, to sacrifice Isma'il, his son. This was to be an act of obedience to God, but then God ordered him to sacrifice a sheep instead.

What happens on Eid ul Adha?

This celebration is marked to honour the act of obedience that prophet Ibrahim showed. As a result, Muslims carry out a Qurbani, which refers to sacrifice in Arabic. To mark this celebration, Muslims sacrifice a sheep, goat, cow, or camel, and it is divided into three different parts.

The festival of sacrifice is an important celebration in the Muslim calendar. It is marked to honour the act of obedience that Ibrahim showed when he carried out Qurbani. It encourages Muslims to mark these celebrations with their family and friends. If you cannot meet physically for this year's celebration, sharing these Eid ul Adha greetings can go a long way.

Source: Briefly.co.za