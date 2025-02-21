A first-year varsity student who was inseparable from his grandmother left for tertiary, leaving Mzansi worried about how she would cope without him

After a few weeks, he returned home for the weekend, bringing his gogo sweet treats, including chips and sweets, in a video shared on TikTok

Social media users showed the young man love, showering him with blessings and praying for God to keep his grandmother safe until she could see him graduate,

A grandson returned from varsity to see his gogo and got her snacks, touching many hearts online. Image: @phumlanigumede06

The bond between grandparents and their grandchildren is often one of the purest forms of love, with many grandmas playing a huge role in raising their grandkids. For one young man named Phumlani and his gogo, their connection had captured online users' hearts through the many videos he posted of their beautiful moments together. When Phumlani had to leave for tertiary studies, social media users worried about how she would cope without him.

Phumlani shared the heartwarming video on his TikTok handle @phumlanugumede06, and the clip went viral, gaining 1.2M views, 90K likes and nearly 1.9K comments from social media users who were deeply moved.

Phumlani returns to see gogo

In the clip, his gogo is seen rushing towards him as he approaches the house, her face lighting up with joy and pride. She immediately gives him a tight hug, clearly overjoyed to see him again.

As he carries a plastic bag filled with treats for her, including chips and sweets, she spontaneously tries to help him with it, a small but touching gesture that melted hearts.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi shows gogo and grandson love

The emotional reunion went viral, with social media users flooding the comment section with love and prayers. Many were relieved to see the grandson visit, saying they had worried about how gogo was managing without him.

Others blessed him for going to see her, calling him a shining example of a respectful and loving grandchild. Some even prayed for God to keep his gogo safe and healthy until she could proudly witness his graduation.

A grandmother rushed to hug her grandson on his brief return home, Image: @phumlanigumede06

User @faithjere@tk said:

"Now this is pure love."

User @Phathindlovu shared:

l just cried when he gave gogo chocolate🥰

User @Ninah commented:

"I found myself praying for Gogo's long life to see her grandchild grow to be a blessed man🙏."

User @Khethokuhle❤️ added:

"We are proud of you bhuti awunamahloni ngomzali wakho nangekini iningi Lontanga yakho liyahluleka keep it up mtakababa uNkulunkulu uyakubona🥰."

User @KkCKgomK shared:

"This kinda content makes me cry. Like I realise I am a crybaby. Tears hurt when I see a boy child turn up like this compared to the ones I work with. My drug addicts."

User @Thandi said:

"Ufunde Mntanam wenze u gogo (study hard and make gogo) proud and u Thixo amgcine (may God keep her until you graduate 🥰💖💖."

