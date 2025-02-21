A lady gave a glimpse into her relationship with her stepson in a video making rounds online

The TikTok clip sparked massive traction on the internet and people were left in awe of the pair's relationship as they gushed over them

Briefly News takes a look at how individuals could foster healthy relationships with their bonus kids

In a heartwarming clip, one stepmother flexed her special bond with her bonus son, taking social media by storm.

A woman flexed her heartwarming bond with her stepson, leaving SA gushing. Image: @rolivhuwalidovho

Source: TikTok

Stepmother flaunts her relationship with bonus son

The lady who goes by the TikTok handle @rolivhuwalidovho shared the footage highlighting her loving relationship with her stepson which has gained massive traction online, sparking emotional reactions from netizens.

In the video, the proud stepmom showcased how she spends quality time with her stepson, treating him with love and care. From playful moments to tender interactions, the duo radiates pure joy, proving that blended families can create strong and meaningful connections.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

@rolivhuwalidovho also unveiled how each moment she spends time with her bonus child he never misses the opportunity to show her love by kissing her on the chicks.

While responding to comments, the lady shared how the little boy helped her healing journey when social media users questioned her about having her own kids in the future and advised her not to switch up on the child. @rolivhuwalidovho expressed the following:

"What we have its different. This little man taught and healed the part of myself that helped me grow. I understand your concern mommy."

Watch the wholesome video below:

Mzansi reacts to the touching clip

The video quickly went viral, racking up thousands of views, likes, and shares. South Africans flooded the comments section to express their admiration for the woman's efforts in embracing her role as a stepmother while breaking stereotypes.

Moo_fhatu gushed over their relationship saying:

"This boy is in love with you more than his father."

Samkelisiwe said:

"It’s the way he looks at you for me."

KayTee wrote:

"I hope you don’t change when you guys have your own… my son's step mom changed, and my son is going through it I can see uyagowa… if you do not intend to stay please open the door our kids fall in love too."

Tay replied:

"This kind is not easily influenced by bitter baby mamas such a gentleman."

Donasimento commented

"All I see is genuine love between the mother and the son."

A woman flexed her heartwarming bond with her stepson, leaving SA gushing. Image: @rolivhuwalidovho

Source: TikTok

How to foster a relationship with stepchildren

To foster a successful relationship with stepchildren, it's crucial to allow time for love and caring to develop.

Research suggests that children under five bond within one to two years, while teenagers may take as long as they are old for remarriage. Allow stepchildren space to work through their emotions and allow yourself to not be completely accepted by them, as their acceptance is often about remaining in contact with their biological parents.

According to Smart Step Families, stepchildren's loyalty to their biological parents can hinder their acceptance of stepparents. To help them deal with this struggle, allow them to maintain their loyalty and encourage contact with their biological parents. Avoid criticising their biological parent and consider yourself an added parent figure in the child's life, rather than trying to replace them.

Stepparent-stepchild relationships should be based on the crock-pot approach, where the stepparent and stepchildren gradually increase their involvement and affection. This allows for a workable relationship that grows over time. It is important to respect the boundaries of the stepchildren and trust.

To build a relationship, stepparents should monitor their stepchildren's activities, such as attending school, church, or extracurricular activities, and be intentional about slowly building their connection.

3 Amazing mother-daughter bonds in SA

Briefly News previously reported that a woman posted a video of the way her mother-in-law shows her love.

previously reported that a woman posted a video of the way her mother-in-law shows her love. One woman had a positive experience with her mother-in-law, showing their precious bond.

A Mzansi woman, Jess Whitney, took to social media to show off the lovely relationship she shares with her mother-in-law.

Source: Briefly News