“I Love Her Right Back”: Makoti DJ Shows Sweet Moments With Mother-in-Law

A makoti who recently got married showcased the love her mother-in-law showed her during a traditional ceremony

The mother-in-love showed her daughter-in-law affection while she fixed her doek to make her look beautiful and presentable

Many social media users adored the bond between the woman and her husband's mother, hoping for the same kind of love for themselves

The love between a makoti and her mother-in-law was evident in her TikTok video. Images: @lebgee_lentle

Source: Instagram

Not everyone can count themselves lucky when dealing with their in-laws. Fortunately, one woman had a positive experience with her mother-in-law, showing their precious bond.

Mom-in-law and makoti moments

TikTokker and DJ Lebogang Lentle showed app users the moment her husband's mother got down on her knees to make sure the makoti looked presentable in her traditional attire before planting a sweet kiss on her forehead.

Lebogang with her husband. Image: @lebgee_lentle

Source: Instagram

Pointing out that her mother-in-law loved her wholeheartedly, Lebogang added:

"And I love her right back. I can't wait to make memories together."

Watch the TikTok video below:

Internet loves their relationship

Several members of the online community headed to the comment section to express their adoration after seeing the beautiful moment between the makoti and her mother-in-law.

@kayolsen6 shared with the woman:

"So cute. Forehead kisses are deep, shem. You are lucky."

A positive @gaan841 stated:

"She loves her son. That's why it's easy to love you. Beautiful indeed."

@mizb..kebotsamang, who remained hopeful, wrote in the comment section:

"How I wish to have a mother-in-law like her. You are truly blessed."

@esthertshanana2 had a similar experience with their in-laws and noted:

"I witnessed all that, my lady. Cherish that moment. It only comes once."

@bongi.mmutle added in the comments:

"Good mothers-in-law exist. Thank you for reminding us."

Referring to the audio playing in the video, @tlbojosi told the online community:

"The song is so relevant. I found myself smiling."

3 Other Briefly News stories about makotis

A South African father couldn't believe his eyes when his wife surprised him with traditional makoti duties after 19 years of marriage.

A Congolese makoti showed off her Setswana skills while introducing herself in a viral video. Mzansi gushed over the young bride's efforts.

A vibrant bride captured hearts as she danced to traditional South African music at what appeared to be her wedding celebration.

Source: Briefly News