"Impressive": Congolese Makoti Flexes Her Setswana Skills in Video, Mzansi Loves It
- One stunning Congolese bride showed off her Setswana, and people went wild in the comments
- The hun went viral, introducing herself while speaking in one of South Africa's official languages
- Mzansi netizens were amazed as they flooded the post with sweet messages while some gushed over her
A young Congolese makoti impressed the nation by taking on one of the most challenging tasks, learning a new language.
Congolese makoti flexes her Setswana skills
The heartwarming video captivated the attention of many as the hun proudly flexed her Setswana language skills. She went on to introduce herself in one of the 12 official languages in South Africa, leaving many in awe of her fluency despite being from Congo.
Viewers were impressed by the makoti's seamless ability to communicate in the South African language. The footage quickly went viral, sparking conversations on language, culture, and the beauty of learning and embracing new languages.
@sarahphefo's video also showcased the importance of cultural exchange and unity, which warmed the hearts of netizens. Setswana is spoken not only in some parts of South Africa but also in Botswana, Zimbabwe, and Namibia.
Take a look at the wholesome clip below:
Mzansi raves over the Congolese makoti
South Africans loved the Congolese makoti's effort to learn her hubby's language as they flocked to the comments section praising her with sweet messages.
Jasonmasobe said:
"Batswana approves."
Benz@Loeto added:
I can see you can speak Setswana. That's what we want. We're happy to hear. Speaking Your Husband's language, I give you 8/10 because you used Zulu (siya thandana) in Setswana. We say "reya ratana."
User expressed:
"My wife is Zulu and ke Motswana, but she can't even speak like this. I'm impressed, and I want her to connect with you so you can give her tips."
Moeletsi Khubone gushed:
"Perfect."
Her Majesty commented:
Iyo, at long last... you're speaking Setswana, congratulations ngwetsi yarona, much love. Please keep learning. You'll get it right eventually; tons of love."
Source: Briefly News
