A Tswana woman left SA in awe for teaching her American husband Setswana in a TikTok video. Image: @onah_ok1

Source: TikTok

A Tswana woman and her American husband warmed the hearts of many people on the internet with their cute interaction.

Wife teaches American husband Setswana

The stunner named Onalenna Constantin, who is also a Miss South Africa 2024 2nd runner-up and goes by the TikTok handle @onah_ok1, shared a heartwarming video of her and her boo thang.

In the clip, the hun can be seen teaching her bae Setswana, which he repeated after her so fluently, which amazed and impressed many people online. While taking to her TikTok caption, Onalenna gushed over her hubby, saying:

"To be fair he said it better than me."

The footage went on to become a hit on TikTok, generating loads of views along with thousands of likes and comments within a few hours of its publication.

Watch the cute video of the pair below:

Netizens gushes over the couple

The heartwarming clip of the adorable pair left many people in awe as they flooded the comments section to gush over them while others expressed their thoughts.

Pabloo.ww said:

"The cutest thing I’ve seen all day."

Puseletso wrote:

"He is good with Setswana well done."

Ms Potli expressed:

"So this G in Setswana is actually a little difficult for non Setswana speakers."

Imange commented:

"2024 sibhonyelwe as single people."

Source: Briefly News