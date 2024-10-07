Well-known TikTok sensations, Gogo and Mo, recently tied the knot in a beautiful Pedi wedding

A video of the lovebirds is making waves on social media, and many netizens are admiring Gogo’s effort to embrace her husband’s culture

The couple’s lively dance choreography and stunning blue traditional outfits left Mzansi in awe

Gogo and Mo Matlou at their traditional wedding. Image: @gogoandmo

Source: TikTok

TikTok couple Gogo and Mo finally had their long-awaited Pedi wedding. After months of preparation, the duo shared their big day.

A video capturing their beautiful traditional celebrations is circulating on TikTok, thanks to @tebogo_lebonzaa.

Gogo Embraces Mo's Culture

The couple looked stunning in matching blue outfits, with Gogo, who hails from the United States, fully embracing her husband’s heritage.

The pair nailed the choreography in true South African style. Gogo’s energy and dance moves caught everyone’s attention, with many commending her for mastering the steps.

Watch the video below:

The newlyweds also shared visuals of the wedding in Limpopo on their TikTok account @gogoandmo:

Mzansi sing Gogo's praises

Mzansi people praised Gogo for her beauty and how she completely immersed herself in the Pedi culture since meeting her husband, Mo.

Read a few comments below:

@Mmpl said:

"Gogo and Mo took their time to practice the step. 👌💃❤️ Ao the bridesmaid and groomsman, did their assignment very well. This is beautiful. Wedding of the year. 🎉🎉🎉🙏"

@Neo mentioned:

"She is the queen she thinks she is. Congratulations Gogo and Mo! This is beautiful you nailed this dance. 🥰🥳"

@Quincy posted:

"I’m so proud of Gogo. She really practised. 😂😍😍"

@TumieM wrote:

"Wabona Gogo really took her time and immersed herself into this man's culture. It is so beautiful to see her show love like that.

@☆segö☆ asked:

"Why is nobody talking about Gogo's dress? 😭🔥"

@nellybk stated:

"I love this for them. Gogo you are such a beautiful soul."

@PearlroseFisha highlighted:

"Gogo did this better than most of us. 😭🥺😍 We are so proud."

@Lumpii_lumps added:

"That tongue out after the first turn from Gogo. 🥺🤣♥️"

Source: Briefly News