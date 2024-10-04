A couple's wedding day was uniquely affected by recent snowfall in some parts of South Africa

A TikTok video showed the bride and groom dancing amid the chilly weather while carefully stepping over the snow

The clip went viral, amassing over 1 million views and igniting discussions about outdoor weddings

Visuals of a wedding in the snow made waves on social media. Image: @phumzileciaelihle

A recent wedding celebration took a snowy turn, captivating viewers across social media.

Couple weds in snow

The visuals were posted on the TikTok account @phumzileciaelihle, showing the couple enjoying their special day. They gracefully navigated the snow-covered ground as they danced.

The bride and groom tried to stay in high spirits, with their bridesmaids and groomsmen following suit as they made their way to the tent.

Mzansi amazed by the outdoor wedding

Netizens commented on how special and rare it was to see a wedding with snow in South Africa. Congratulations poured in for the newlyweds, as peeps celebrated their love and resilience amid the chilly backdrop.

See some comments below:

@Glamposha said:

"Beautiful white snow wedding."

@MissJay wrote:

"That is why I don't like weddings that are at home. A hired venue is always the best."

@mamaqamaboys posted

"Yho I can't imagine the stress they had on that day."

@user821436105196 mentioned:

"Snow or no snow umshado must go on."

@koketso joked:

"They told you not to eat from the pots. 🤣"

@Prince highlighted:

"They are so privileged to have a snow wedding in SA. 😭😭"

@Kane said:

"We must move on with global warming times, September is still winter. 😂😂"

@user332968186655 added:

"Please bridesmaids if the couple decide to divorce one day, take them 2 court. Hah, you were freezing."

