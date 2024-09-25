Two lovebirds who met on Tinder took to TikTok to share how they celebrated their anniversary

The two had a beautiful setup at the beach and were dressed in similar outfits to celebrate 365 days together

The online community reacted to the post, with many congratulating the duo and feeling motivated to try the dating app one more time

A Tinder duo adorably celebrated 365 days. Images: @mimimzamo8

A duo that met on a popular dating app, Tinder celebrated their anniversary, leaving the internet envious.

In the TikTok picture post by @mimimzamo8, the duo can be seen having a moment at the beach. Mimi and Tebze met a year ago on Tinder. They had a beautiful setup at the beach to celebrate the beautiful moment.

The two lovebirds also captured a moment when they went out to an upscale restaurant to further spoil themselves. Their story is one of the few. People nowadays are being catfished on dating apps.

"Happy anniversary love."

Tinder duo celebrates a year together

See the screenshots from the picture post below:

Mzansi share positive messages

The post gained over 80k views, with many online users showering the two with congratulatory messages.

@✨🌺Lilies&Stars🌺✨ could relate:

"Same here, Tinder gave me a soulmate 🥹❤️."

@okuhle.M was envious:

"Me downloading Tinder 80th time 😭."

@user9469725484705 joked:

"I'm gonna try it for the last time now 😭😭😭😭🥺🥺🤣🤣."

@Mamane Naledii♥️🌻 commented:

"Send the link chomii bc the tinder I know doesn't work like this😭😭🤣."

@userhulisaniheid shared:

"Tinder gave me a beautiful, handsome loving and caring man 💗."

@💕Mbalie💕 celebrated:

"Congratulations my love🥰🥰🥰 please when you come to Qheberha come and do makeup for free❤️."

@Nakissy said:

"Happy for you🥰 I've been dating my Tinder Soulmate for 8 months❤️💃."

@SweetAngel 🌸 asked:

"Haybo which Tinder is this one?😂 You both look so beautiful 👌."

Woman shares funny Tinder experience

