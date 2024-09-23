A gentleman was called aside by his superiors after they suspected him of being drunk at work

The man was asked to take an alcohol test to which he refused, saying he was not drunk even though it was clear that he was

The online community reacted to the video, with many finding the situation hilariously funny

A guy was caught drunk at work. Images: @zeehsfundomdladla/ TikTok, @Carrastock/ Getty Images

A video of a gentleman who was caught drunk at work has made rounds on social media, leaving the internet with laughter.

In the TikTok clip uploaded by @zeehsfundomdladla, the man is in his construction uniform. His superiors called him side after suspecting that he was drunk and asked him to blow on the breath alcohol test.

The gentleman did not give his superiors an easy time. He denied being drunk, saying there was no need for him to blow on the breath alcohol test. He finally blew on the test and it came out with 0.38. Meaning he was drunk for work.

Drunk man hilariously refuses to take breathalyser

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi entertained by the drunk man

The video gained over 800k views, with many finding the situation funny. See the comments below:

@Xolie Mseleku Hlongw said:

"I have seen worse 0,75🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣."

@Thando Mistee asked:

"Where can I buy this."

@ntokozo was entertained:

"The way he’s denying it? 🤣🤣🤣"

@userNtomby786❤️ shared:

"The worst moment i hate in work place😂."

@Autata Tebogo Mpho expressed:

"I hate this machine."

@Kutlwano joked:

"The Bluetooth device is ready to pal."

@CƏƏHLƏZA wrote:

"Drunken Master."

@infinityraps🇿🇦 commented:

"They just love him🤣🤣he is the best for sure."

@lameckmichembo said:

"Is better to be absent than being in this situation😂😂😂."

@999KINGK.RSA🌏 stanned:

"🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣I respect you 👏 I don't have air😂😂😂😂."

Young man disappoints matric dance partner with drunk behaviour

In another story, Briefly News reported about a young man who showed up drunk at his matric dance.

In a TikTok video uploaded by @mayaya_zungu, the man and his partner are heading to a place where they could be taken pictures by a professional photographer. On the way there, the drunk young man fell. He could not even stand still. The young lad was walking sideways. His partner was visibly disappointed.

