A gentleman who hustled at a busy intersection left motorists laughing with his way of asking for money

The guy had a cardboard that claimed that his wife was hijacked by ninjas therefore he needed R10 to learn karate

The online community reacted to the video, with many finding the situation hilariously funny

A man used a funny way to hustle, leaving motorists in laughter. Images: @bigjim121/ TikTok, @The Good Brigade/ Getty Images

A video of a man who hilariously hustled in a humorous way has made rounds on social media.

In a TikTok clip uploaded by @bigjim121, a presumably homeless man is seen at a busy intersection hustling for money from the motorists. He was carrying a cardboard that had funny writing.

The gentleman wrote that his wife was kidnapped by ninjas and he needed R10 for karate lessons so he could go fight them and save his soul mate. The man definitely put a smile on the motorists' faces.

Netizens stan the funny hustler

The video gained over six million views, with many online users finding the situation hilariously funny.

@Papa Vision commented:

"Those who poused the vid to read the poster let's gather here 🤣🤣🤣🤣."

@proma627 said:

"Give that man R100, he made people to laugh 😂😂😂😂."

@Dubazana wrote:

"It’s all about hustling in South Africa."

@St Peace College expressed:

"South Africa 🌍 my beloved country 🥰😂😂🤣😂🤣."

@Mazodwana commented:

"Being bored when you have Tik Tok is a choice😅😅😅."

@Ouma shared:

"This is why I love my country 🤣🤣🤣🤣."

@He's a Preacher said:

"South Africa is full of wonders almost every day.😁😆😅😂🤣"

@LT mantso,mtshepana,Faku laughed:

"I give up 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 wish one is this one jesu🤣🤣."

@Papy2k was entertained:

"When u think you see it all boom 😂😂😂."

Venda man advertises business in a police van

In another story, Briefly News reported about a Mzansi man who sold impesu from a police van.

In an X video by MDN News, the gentleman is seen inside a police van, hanging by the window as he advertised his business. The gentleman was not arrested, he was just being a funny hustler. At some point, the officers switched on the siren to give the guy's selling antics a bit of entertaining and attractive energy.

