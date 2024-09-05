A young man hilariously pulled a prank on an innocent hustler who was going about his business in the streets

The youngster hopped out of the car he was in like a thug and pretended to rob the elderly man

The video received thousands of likes and comments, with the online users making jokes and laughing

A youngster pulled a prank on a hustler. Images: @Mpanzero Kg

Source: Facebook

A young naughty man joked about robbing an innocent man. The moment was captured in a TikTok video.

In the clip uploaded by @mpanzero_kg, the young man is in a car. He is sitting in the passenger seat. As they were driving they came across a man who was just hustling for a better life.

The man was pushing his trolly full of things he was selling in the streets. The car slowed down next to him and the naughty boy hopped out like a thug, pretending to rob the hustler. They laughed at the joke.

"It’s s all fun."

Youngster pulls prank on hustler

Watch the funny TikTok video below:

Mzansi laugh at the boy's prank

The video raked over 20k likes, with many online users finding the situation hilariously funny.

@benny78 🥺 was entertained:

"Hope you bought something 😹😹."

@Kamo_Molaba joked:

"He didn't stand on business 😩😩."

@Bonolooo laughed:

"Nobody is safe😭😭😂😂."

@barbieeeee_nba wrote:

"My anxiety would’ve went up ey😭💀 I’d probably would’ve fainted."

@just.ntomb_enhle expressed:

"I wonder what was going on in his mind😭😭😭."

@Monako Vince commented:

"When your life if more important than a few crops on a trolly😩🤣😂Mans respects his life. I like it😄🫱🏽‍🫲🏾."

@athahlethu shared:

"Mzantsi guys ei🤔."

@Love, Lumka.💓 said:

"Now you go to town and refill his stock right now 😭😭😭🥺."

Woman jokes about pregnancy to her parents

In another story, Briefly News reported about a woman who pulled a pregnancy prank on her parents.

In the video posted by @primie_16, the woman decided to prank her parents by telling them she was pregnant. Little did she know, this prank was about to backfire in the most unexpected way. Her worried parents didn’t take the news lightly.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News