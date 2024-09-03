Two gentlemen hilariously stole the show at their aunt's wedding with their performance

The duo assumed the roles of being flower men, leaving the attendees entertained

The online community reacted to the video, with many finding the situation hilariously funny

Two guys entertained at their aunt's wedding. Images: @usbuyiselo/ TikTok, @The Good Brigade/ Getty Images

Source: UGC

A video of two funny gents assuming the role of flower men at their aunt's wedding has made rounds on social media.

In the TikTok clip uploaded by @usbuyiselo, people are seen sitting at a stunning outdoor wedding venue. The two gents appeared in their suits, throwing flowers on the floor and sides.

The men hilariously gave a performance that left the attendees entertained. They danced as they were throwing the flowers. Some guests supported the duo, hilariously ululating and adding fuel to their entertaining spirits.

Two brothers become flower men at aunt's wedding

Watch the TikTok video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

TikTok users love the video

The video gained over 43k likes, with many online users finding the persons entertaining.

@Nokuzola Zoh 🇿🇦 was envious:

"My brother is going to be flower man in my wedding 😂."

@user9063177772366 adored:

"She must really love you guys…😂😂🤣."

@nonkie expressed:

"Weddings closed for 2024🥂."

@Ntokozo💞Kubheka wrote:

"Take this thing serious and start a business shame nenze imali 😂."

@Zuri joked:

"Are you guys available for bookings I need you at my wedding."

@sanele was envious:

"One day I would like this flower man on my wedding not sure which year."

@Gugu_Nxumalo loved:

"This is a great idea yazi."

@Boneekganya❤️ commented:

"Am sure it was you'll idea 😂😂so cute❤️."

@flaamadziwa shared:

"This is so cute and unique."

@Senzelwe Nkab'nhle said:

"Brother in front do you think he would like a 30 year old sturborn friend without a child but with an apartment and a car?"

@Olvy Kuhle Miller was entertained:

"A whole vibe bathong ❤️❤️❤️🤣."

Men buy flowers in numbers at Woolies

In another story, Briefly News reported about men who bought flowers at Woolworths after work.

TikTok user @noompumelelox shared a video of a few random men in Woollies's flower section. The sight was both cute and funny, as many of them looked very confused. These men had people laughing at the way they were looking at the flowers as if they had never seen a bouquet before. The thought was really sweet, though.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News