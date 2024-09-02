A gentleman pretended to be the 'invisible man' on the busy streets of South Africa

The guy left motorists laughing and entertained with his unique way of hustling for money

The online community reacted to the video, with many finding the situation hilariously funny

A man left people laughing with his way of hustling. Images: @thuso17/ TikTok, @Lilly Roadstones

A video of an 'invisible man' begging on the streets has gone viral, leaving netizens in stitches.

In a TikTok clip uploaded by @thuso17, the gentleman is at a busy intersection when he sees a person who hid his head in a suit and used a wire to create an invisible man look.

The TikTok user was so entertained that he took a video and gave the person money to make his day with a funny look. He also expressed that he nearly fainted when the man got closer - lol.

"Things we see on the road. Tjoo, I nearly fainted when approaching my side."

Man pretends to be the invisible man

Watch the TikTok video below:

TikTokkers laugh at the video

The video gained over 17k likes, with many online users finding the situation hilariously funny.

@motshakgomojannie was envious:

"Which road is this .... I want to drive there to see this 🙈🙈🙈🙈."

@tyntmpr 💗 expressed:

"Those who repeated this video 10 times let's gather herr😃😃."

@Mzee@Ngalo wrote:

"🧔 South Africa is a movie , it's a drama , it's series ... everyday you will be shocked by something new , we've even forgotten what shocked us last week."

@julietsumane commented:

"S.A invinsible man ,they thought we dnt have 1🤣😂."

@Mpho Thimba shared:

"😂😂😂😂🤣🤣🤣🤣Am not leaving South Africa anytime soon."

@NkaniyakheMpumelelo said:

"Better do it during the day, imagine at night 🤣🤣🤣."

Traffic officer entertains motorists in Gqeberha

In another story, Briefly News reported about a Gqeberha traffic officer who captivated hearts with his smooth moves.

In the clip uploaded by @wayilamulaec, the officer is seen at a busy intersection making sure that traffic is running smoothly. However, what captured the netizens was how he conducted himself. The officer was visibly overjoyed and dancing while controlling the traffic. The TikTok content creator dubbed the man the "best traffic officer in South Africa".

