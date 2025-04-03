Who is JoJo Siwa's girlfriend? Meet Kath Ebbs, Australian queer advocate

JoJo Siwa's girlfriend, Kath Ebbs, was thrust into fame after their relationship with the Karma hitmaker became official. Although the duo's love story began as a platonic connection, it soon blossomed into a romantic relationship. Reflecting on the affairs of her heart, Siwa revealed:

I did not know it was possible to have so much love for somebody, but I still have so much more for my career, family, and friends. Kath brought out this version of me because they are a beautiful person inside and out.

Kath Ebbs at the Regent Theatre in 2023 (L). JoJo Siwa and Kath Ebbs at the 2025 GLAAD Media Awards (R). Photo: Sam Tabone, Christopher Polk (modified by author)

Key takeaways

Kath portrayed the first-ever non-binary character (Asher) in Neighbours .

. They are co-hosts of the I've Always Said That podcast.

podcast. Ebbs and JoJo were first romantically linked in December 2024.

in December 2024. They made their relationship Instagram official in January 2025.

Kath Ebbs' profile summary

Full name Kath Ebbs Gender Non-binary Pronouns They/them Date of birth 14 October 1997 Age 27 years old (As of March 2025) Zodiac sign Libra Birthplace Sydney, Australia Nationality Australian Ethnicity White Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Hazel Sexual orientation Queer Marital status Dating Partner JoJo Siwa Siblings 3 Profession Blogger, actor, DJ, personal trainer Social media TikTok Instagram

Kath Ebbs is an Aussie native: A look at their age and background

The celebrity partner was born on 14 October 1997 in Sydney, Australia. On 22 October 2024, she celebrated her belated birthday via an Instagram post that read:

I recently turned a year older. I felt and cried a lot. I wrote down 27 things for 27 years.

Kath has an older brother, Liam, and two younger sisters, Ellen and Emily.

Australian blogger and Queer advocate Kath Ebbs. Photo: @kathebbs on Instagram (modified by author)

Insights into Kath Ebbs and JoJo Siwa's relationship

Ebbs does not miss an opportunity to shower their partner with praises. On 19 March 2025, they penned a heartfelt message on Instagram to their girlfriend, saying:

To one of the most hilarious, kindest, courageous and resilient people I have ever met! It is such a blessing to experience life with you. Thank you for always making me laugh.

How did JoJo and Kath meet?

The couple was introduced by their mutual friend, Australian singer-songwriter G Flip. While speaking on The Project in February 2025, JoJo shared facts about their first meeting, stating:

We were hanging out with Flip, and they were like. 'Can my friend Kath join us?' I did not mind, so they came over. We became close friends, and slowly but surely, I developed a huge crush on them.

Kath Ebbs and JoJo Siwa's dating rumours began in November 2024 when they were spotted sharing some romantic moments in Bondi. At the time, the Dance Moms alum had travelled to Australia to perform at the TikTok Awards.

Kath Ebbs during the 2024 screening of Heartbreak High at Palace Cinemas Moore Park. Photo: James Gourley

The duo was again photographed as Siwa was picking them up at the Los Angeles International Airport in December. On 19 January, Kath hinted at a relationship with the Boomerang hitmaker via a TikTok video whose caption read:

POV you are dating JoJo Siwa.

Making their relationship public

JoJo hard launched her relationship with Ebbs on 21 January 2025, captioning a series of Instagram snaps:

Photos from my girlfriend's camera roll.

The next day, Kath shared photos of their PDA moments alongside the caption:

A bit of queer joy for your feed today!

The pair attended the 36th Annual GLAAD Media Awards together on 27 March 2025. Siwa told People during the event:

I am in a mature relationship that has taught me so much about love and respect. Never have I ever experienced this level of emotional connection. Once we were on, we became literally inseparable.

JoJo Siwa and Kath Ebbs during the 2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards at Dolby Theatre. Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer

JoJo was fresh from a break-up by the time she got romantically involved with Kath

From August to November 2020, Siwa was in a relationship with TikToker Mark Bontempo. In January 2021, she came out as being part of the LGBTQ+ community and later identified as lesbian.

The Hold the Drama hitmaker dated Kylie Prew from February 2021 to June 2022 and Avery Cyrus from August to December 2022. She was in a relationship with Dakayla Wilson from August to November 2024.

What does Kath Ebbs do for a living?

Kath is a blogger and fitness enthusiast who owns the health food store The Smoothie Bowl Shack and the food blog Call Me Kath. They are also a model that the Culture Machine agency has represented.

As an on-screen star, Ebbs has starred in short films, including Girl Coded. They boast 89.3k Instagram followers and 54.9k followers on TikTok as of 31 March 2025.

Kath Ebbs and JoJo Siwa during the Australian premiere of Hadestown at Theatre Royal in 2025. Photo: Don Arnold via Getty Images, @kathebbs on Instagram (modified by author)

FAQs

JoJo and Ebbs were friends for about six months before becoming lovers. Below are some frequently asked questions about the pair:

How old is JoJo Siwa?

Joelle Joanie Siwa (21 as of March 2025) was born on 19 May 2003 in Omaha, Nebraska, USA. Her parents are chiropractor Tom Siwa and professional dance instructor Jessalynn Siwa. JoJo's older brother, Jayden, works as a real estate agent.

Is JoJo Siwa married?

JoJo is not married and has never been engaged. However, she has been open about her plans to become a mother someday.

Who is JoJo Siwa with now?

The Guilty Pleasure star has been dating Kath Ebbs for several months now. The duo frequently feature in each other's social media posts.

JoJo Siwa's girlfriend, Kath Ebbs. Photo: @kathebbs (modified by author)

What is JoJo Siwa’s net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, JoJo is worth $20 million. Her income primarily stems from her successful endeavours in the entertainment industry.

Kath Ebbs and JoJo Siwa became Instagram official in January 2025 after several months of swirling dating rumours. Although this is the former's first public relationship, the singer has had multiple of her previous relationships in the public domain.

