G Flip's net worth today: how rich is the Australian singer?
G Flip is a non-binary Australian musician, drummer, producer, songwriter, and singer who went from busting beats in their bedroom to becoming a star on the rise. Since signing with Future Classic, a record label, in 2018 and releasing their debut single, About You, the dynamic, anthemic pop artist has quickly gained global fame. Discover G Flip's net worth in 2024.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- G Flip's profile summary
- What is G Flip's net worth?
- Who is G Flip's wife?
- Music career
- What is Chrishell Stause's net worth?
- Lesser-known facts about G Flip
G Flip spent most of 2017 in their bedroom writing and recording music. They were also part of various Melbourne music acts as drummers and backing artists. So, how much is G Flip worth?
G Flip's profile summary
|Full name
|Georgia Claire Flipo
|Stage name
|G Flip
|Gender
|Non-binary
|Date of birth
|September 22, 1993
|Age
|30 years old (in 2024)
|Place of birth
|St Kilda, Australia
|Nationality
|Australian
|Current residence
|Melbourne, Australia
|Zodiac sign
|Virgo
|Height
|5 feet 4 inches
|Weight
|55kg (approx)
|Eye colour
|Brown
|Hair colour
|Blonde
|Marital status
|Married
|Spouse
|Crishell Stause (m. 2023)
|College
|Box Hill Institute
|Occupation
|Singer, Producer, Drummer, Songwriter
|Social media
|Instagram X (Twitter) TikTok
How old is G Flip?
G Flip, whose real name is Georgia Claire Flipo (age 30 years in 2024), was born on September 22, 1993, in Melbourne, Australia.
What is G Flip's net worth?
According to CAknowledge, G Flip is worth $8 million. Their wealth has been collected through various sources such as music sale revenue, tours, and lucrative endorsement deals.
YouTube
They also earn from YouTube, boasting over 59.6k subscribers. This online presence is a platform for sharing their creative endeavours and generates revenue through the Google AdSense program.
G Flip's endorsements
They have signed lucrative deals with leading brands such as Jack Daniel's. These partnerships have bolstered their income and leveraged their influence and popularity.
G Flip's cars
The celebrated singer enjoys a successful and comfortable lifestyle, evidenced by the posh car they drive. One notable addition to their car collection is a Subaru Crosstrek.
How much money does G Flip make?
They reportedly charge between $15,000 and $24,999 for a live performance at an event, reflecting their value and demand for their performances. They also sell merchandise, generating additional income. G Flip's salary is estimated at 0.7 million per year.
Who is G Flip's wife?
The Australian musician is married to Chrishell Stause, an American actress and real estate agent best known as a cast member on the Netflix reality series Selling Sunset. After a year of dating, G Flip and Chrishell tied the knot in Las Vegas in May 2023. In an interview with People, G Flip expressed their excitement about their union, saying,
We adore each other, and we're having so much fun, and we're excited for our future, and we're so cute together.
Before finding love with G Flip, Chrishell Stause was married to actor Justin Hartley from 2017 to 2021. G Flip and Stause are quickly becoming the power couple to watch on red carpets, as the two lovebirds continue to turn heads at any event they show up at.
Music career
G Flip started playing drums when they were nine years old in Australia and quickly became a session drummer for various music acts, including the Melbourne band Empra. They have been praised for their introspective lyrics that tackle love, loss, and self-discovery themes. Their impressive performances have led them to perform on various television shows, including The Ellen DeGeneres Show and The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon.
Songs
They debuted their first single, About, in early 2018. Their follow-up single, Killing My Time, was released in May 2018 after their first solo performance at SXSW in Austin, TX. Other hits singles include:
- Bring Me Home
- Drink Too Much
- Stupid
- You & I
- I'd Rather Go to Bed
- Queen
- Not Even in Vegas
- Waiting Game
- Get Me Outta Here
- Waste of Space
- Good Enough
Albums
Their debut album, About Us, was released in August 2019 and was nominated for several awards, including an ARIA Music Award and a J Award. They incorporate live drumming into their performances, adding a dynamic element to the music. Their other album is Drummer, which was released in 2023.
How did G Flip get famous?
They gained fame in 2018 with their breakout single About You, which became a sensational hit. The track resonated deeply with audiences, earning widespread praise and propelling G Flip into the spotlight.
Before making waves in the music scene, they honed their skills as session drummer and backing vocalist for various Melbourne bands. They have also toured extensively, performing at sold-out venues around the world.
G Flip's awards and nominations
- 2020: Best Solo Artist
- 2020: Best Australian Live Act
- 2023: Best Dance/Electronic Release
- 2023: Best Video (for Queen)
What is Chrishell Stause's net worth?
According to Celebrity Net Worth, the American actress has a net worth of around $6 million. Stause is an American actress, real estate agent, reality television personality, and author.
Lesser-known facts about G Flip
- G Flip is a football fan and avid supporter of the Collingwood Football Club, based in Melbourne.
- They are passionate about suicide awareness.
- The musician gained widespread recognition with their debut single, About You.
- Georgia is a multi-instrumentalist, playing guitar, bass, drums, and keyboards.
- They have performed in major music festivals, such as Lollapalooza and Coachella.
- G Flip started playing drums at age nine.
The above is everything you would love to know about G Flip's net worth, career, and personal life. In addition to their impressive music career, they advocate for LGBTQ+ rights, embrace self-expression, and continue to push boundaries in the music industry.
READ ALSO: Jordan Poole's salary & net worth: contract, earnings, endorsements
Briefly.co.za published an article about Jordan Poole, an American professional basketball player for the Washington Wizards of the National Basketball Association. He is known for his excellent shooting ability, especially the Deep three-pointers he made while playing for the Golden State Warriors.
At Golden State Warriors, Poole won the NBA championship title. Discover Jordan Poole's salary and net worth.
Source: Briefly News
Bennett Yates (Lifestyle writer) Bennett Yates is a content creator with over five years of working experience in journalism and copywriting. He graduated from the University of Nairobi (2017) with a Bachelor's in Information Technology. In 2023, Bennett finished the AFP course on Digital Investigation Techniques. He started working for Briefly in 2019. You can reach him via email at bennetyates@gmail.com.