G Flip's net worth today: how rich is the Australian singer?

G Flip is a non-binary Australian musician, drummer, producer, songwriter, and singer who went from busting beats in their bedroom to becoming a star on the rise. Since signing with Future Classic, a record label, in 2018 and releasing their debut single, About You, the dynamic, anthemic pop artist has quickly gained global fame. Discover G Flip's net worth in 2024.

G Flip gained fame in 2018 with their breakout single About You. Photo: @gflip (modified by author)

Source: UGC

G Flip spent most of 2017 in their bedroom writing and recording music. They were also part of various Melbourne music acts as drummers and backing artists. So, how much is G Flip worth?

G Flip's profile summary

Full name Georgia Claire Flipo Stage name G Flip Gender Non-binary Date of birth September 22, 1993 Age 30 years old (in 2024) Place of birth St Kilda, Australia Nationality Australian Current residence Melbourne, Australia Zodiac sign Virgo Height 5 feet 4 inches Weight 55kg (approx) Eye colour Brown Hair colour Blonde Marital status Married Spouse Crishell Stause (m. 2023) College Box Hill Institute Occupation Singer, Producer, Drummer, Songwriter Social media Instagram X (Twitter) TikTok

How old is G Flip?

G Flip, whose real name is Georgia Claire Flipo (age 30 years in 2024), was born on September 22, 1993, in Melbourne, Australia.

G Flip is speaking with media during the Telstra Pre-Game Entertainment media call at Ikon Park in Melbourne, Australia. Photo by Michael Willson

Source: Original

What is G Flip's net worth?

According to CAknowledge, G Flip is worth $8 million. Their wealth has been collected through various sources such as music sale revenue, tours, and lucrative endorsement deals.

YouTube

They also earn from YouTube, boasting over 59.6k subscribers. This online presence is a platform for sharing their creative endeavours and generates revenue through the Google AdSense program.

G Flip's endorsements

They have signed lucrative deals with leading brands such as Jack Daniel's. These partnerships have bolstered their income and leveraged their influence and popularity.

G Flip's cars

The celebrated singer enjoys a successful and comfortable lifestyle, evidenced by the posh car they drive. One notable addition to their car collection is a Subaru Crosstrek.

Chrishell Stause (L) and G Flip (R) at the MTV Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted held at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California. Photo by Chris Polk

Source: Getty Images

How much money does G Flip make?

They reportedly charge between $15,000 and $24,999 for a live performance at an event, reflecting their value and demand for their performances. They also sell merchandise, generating additional income. G Flip's salary is estimated at 0.7 million per year.

Who is G Flip's wife?

The Australian musician is married to Chrishell Stause, an American actress and real estate agent best known as a cast member on the Netflix reality series Selling Sunset. After a year of dating, G Flip and Chrishell tied the knot in Las Vegas in May 2023. In an interview with People, G Flip expressed their excitement about their union, saying,

We adore each other, and we're having so much fun, and we're excited for our future, and we're so cute together.

Before finding love with G Flip, Chrishell Stause was married to actor Justin Hartley from 2017 to 2021. G Flip and Stause are quickly becoming the power couple to watch on red carpets, as the two lovebirds continue to turn heads at any event they show up at.

Chrishell Stause (L) and G Flip (R) at the Elton John AIDS Foundation's 31st Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party in West Hollywood, California. Photo by Monica Schipper

Source: Getty Images

Music career

G Flip started playing drums when they were nine years old in Australia and quickly became a session drummer for various music acts, including the Melbourne band Empra. They have been praised for their introspective lyrics that tackle love, loss, and self-discovery themes. Their impressive performances have led them to perform on various television shows, including The Ellen DeGeneres Show and The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon.

Songs

They debuted their first single, About, in early 2018. Their follow-up single, Killing My Time, was released in May 2018 after their first solo performance at SXSW in Austin, TX. Other hits singles include:

Bring Me Home

Drink Too Much

Stupid

You & I

I'd Rather Go to Bed

Queen

Not Even in Vegas

Waiting Game

Get Me Outta Here

Waste of Space

Good Enough

G Flip at the 34th GLAAD Media Awards held at The Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California. Photo by Mark Von Holden

Source: Getty Images

Albums

Their debut album, About Us, was released in August 2019 and was nominated for several awards, including an ARIA Music Award and a J Award. They incorporate live drumming into their performances, adding a dynamic element to the music. Their other album is Drummer, which was released in 2023.

How did G Flip get famous?

They gained fame in 2018 with their breakout single About You, which became a sensational hit. The track resonated deeply with audiences, earning widespread praise and propelling G Flip into the spotlight.

Before making waves in the music scene, they honed their skills as session drummer and backing vocalist for various Melbourne bands. They have also toured extensively, performing at sold-out venues around the world.

G Flip's awards and nominations

2020: Best Solo Artist

2020: Best Australian Live Act

2023: Best Dance/Electronic Release

2023: Best Video (for Queen)

G Flip at the release party for album Drummer in Los Angeles, California. Photo by Gilbert Flores

Source: Getty Images

What is Chrishell Stause's net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the American actress has a net worth of around $6 million. Stause is an American actress, real estate agent, reality television personality, and author.

Lesser-known facts about G Flip

G Flip is a football fan and avid supporter of the Collingwood Football Club, based in Melbourne.

They are passionate about suicide awareness.

The musician gained widespread recognition with their debut single, About You .

. Georgia is a multi-instrumentalist, playing guitar, bass, drums, and keyboards.

They have performed in major music festivals, such as Lollapalooza and Coachella.

G Flip started playing drums at age nine.

The above is everything you would love to know about G Flip's net worth, career, and personal life. In addition to their impressive music career, they advocate for LGBTQ+ rights, embrace self-expression, and continue to push boundaries in the music industry.

READ ALSO: Jordan Poole's salary & net worth: contract, earnings, endorsements

Briefly.co.za published an article about Jordan Poole, an American professional basketball player for the Washington Wizards of the National Basketball Association. He is known for his excellent shooting ability, especially the Deep three-pointers he made while playing for the Golden State Warriors.

At Golden State Warriors, Poole won the NBA championship title. Discover Jordan Poole's salary and net worth.

Source: Briefly News