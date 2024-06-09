Jordan Poole's salary & net worth: contract, earnings, endorsements (2024)

Jordan Poole, whose real name is Jordan Antony Poole, is an American professional basketball player for the Washington Wizards of the National Basketball Association. He is known for his excellent shooting ability, especially the Deep three-pointers he made while playing for the Golden State Warriors. Discover Jordan Poole's salary per month.

Jordan started his NBA career in 2019 when the Golden State Warriors signed him. Photo: @jordan_poole (modified by author)

Jordan Poole plays as a point guard for the Washington Wizards in the NBA (National Basket Association), although he can be deployed as a shooting guard. He is best known for playing in the NBA for the Golden State Warriors, where he won the NBA championship title with the team. So, how much does Jordan Poole get paid?

Jordan Poole's profile summary and bio

Full name Jordan Anthony Poole Gender Male Date of birth June 19, 1999 Age 24 (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Gemini Place of birth Milwaukee, Wisconsin, United States Current residence San Francisco Nationality American Ethnicity Black Religion Christian Sexuality Straight Height 6 feet 4 inches Weight 88 kg (approx) Hair colour Black Eye colour Brown Parents Monet and Anthony Poole Siblings 2 Sexual orientation Straight Girlfriend Kim Cruz School Rufus King High School, La Lumiere School University University of Michigan Profession Basketball Player Team Washington Wizards Position Shooting guard/point guard Social media Instagram

How old is Jordan Poole?

Jordan Antony Poole (age 24 years in 2024) was born in 1999 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, to Monet and Antony Poole. He has a brother and a sister.

He attended Rufus King High School in Milwaukee, where he started his amateur basketball career. He was one of the highest-ranked basketball prospects in the country. He later transferred to play for his senior season for La Lumiere School in La Porte, Indiana.

He is best known for playing in the NBA for the Golden State Warriors, where he won the NBA championship title with the team. Photo by Mitchell Leff

What is Jordan Poole's salary?

Jordan is among the highest-paid basketball players due to her impressive performances. He signed a four-year rookie deal worth $10 million when he joined the Golden State Warriors. This agreement meant Jordan Poole's salary per year would be $2,522,720.

After winning his first NBA title, the Warriors rewarded him with a four-year contract extension worth $140 million, with $128 million guaranteed money. He expressed his gratitude in an interview with The Ringer, saying,

My family is taken care of, my basketball legacy is taken care of... This is probably the first time in my life I’ll play basketball with no pressure.

However, Jordan Poole's contract with the Warriors is considered the worst in the NBA. Jordan Poole's 2023-24 NBA season salary is $27.45 million. However, during the 2024-25 season, Jordan will be the highest-paid player of the Washington Wizards, earning a base salary of $29,651,786.

What is Jordan Poole's net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the basketball star has a net worth of $15 million. His vast net worth is derived from his successful basketball career, which has lasted for years.

Jordan Poole, #2 of the Michigan Wolverines, walks across the court in the second half against the Wisconsin Badgers at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin. Photo by Dylan Buell

Endorsement deals

The Wizards guard has secured numerous endorsement deals with leading brands such as:

Infinity Sports Medicine: A sports medicine and training facility in San Francisco.

Panini America: A sports memorabilia company.

Under Armour: An American sports shoe company, and he wears their shoes on the court.

Jordan Poole's career

After high school, Jordan received offers from various college basketball programs in Indiana, Nebraska, Memphis, Illinois, Michigan, and Auburn. He chose the University of Michigan, where he played for the Michigan Wolverines for two seasons. He helped his team escape with a 64-63 win over Houston during his first year.

NBA draft

Jordan declared for the 2019 NBA Draft, having played for the Michigan Wolverines for several seasons. He was selected in the first round with the 28th overall pick by the Golden State Warriors. In October of 2022, Jordan signed a four-year contract extension with the Warriors.

How much is Jordan Poole's contract with the Wizards?

Jordan Poole's trade with the Washington Wizards is considered one of the worst deals in the NBA. He is in his first season, being paid $27.4 million. This pay is part of the four-year, 128-million rookie contract extension he signed with the Warriors in October 2022.

Jordan Poole, #3 of the Golden State Warriors, looks on against the Chicago Bulls during the first half at United Center in Chicago, Illinois. Photo by Michael Reaves

Why did Jordan Poole get paid so much?

After acquiring Poole from the Golden State Warriors, the Washington Wizards had high expectations for him. However, he did not live up to expectations, as his attitude off the court became an issue. He is also having trouble fitting in with the other Wizards players.

Is Jordan Poole with Nike?

Jordan signed a long-time deal with Nike, a global sneakers giant. He has previously been seen sporting the G.T. Cut 2 in the NBA multiple times and has often been used by Nike for the specific series' marketing.

How many years has Jordan Poole been in the NBA?

Jordan started his NBA career in 2019 when the Golden State Warriors signed him. He is in his 6th year with the NBA.

Jordan Poole of the Washington Wizards looks on against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. Photo by Mitchell Leff

What is Jordan Poole's height?

He measures 6 feet 4 inches tall and weighs around 88 kg. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Lesser-known facts about Jordan Poole

His agents are Austin Brown and Andrew Morrison.

He attended the University of Michigan from 2017 to 2019.

He averaged 18.5 points per game during the 2021-22 NBA season.

He won the NBA championship with the Golden State Warriors in 2022.

He has worked with charitable organizations like the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

He supports the Black Lives Matter movement.

The above is all about Jordan Poole's salary & net worth, which he has amassed as a professional basketball player for the NBA. He rose to fame in college while playing for Michigan before moving to the NBA. He has earned various titles and awards in his name, which has helped him sign massive contracts.

