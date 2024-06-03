Eddie Murphy's net worth today: how rich is the comedy legend?
Eddie Murphy, whose full name is Edward Regan Murphy, is an American comedian, actor, and singer. He rose to fame on the sketch comedy show Saturday Night Live, where he was a regular cast from 1980 to 1984 until he jumped into the big screen. Like his comedy career, Eddie Murphy's net worth has seen the highs and lows. So, how much is Eddie Murphy worth right now?
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- What is Eddie Murphy's net worth?
- How old is Eddie Murphy?
- Education & career
- Breakthrough
- Eddie Murphy's movies
- Music career
- Who is Eddie Murphy's wife?
- Who are Eddie Murphy's children?
- Is Eddie Murphy a billionaire or a millionaire?
- How much does Eddie Murphy make per movie?
- How much child support is Eddie Murphy paying?
- How much did Eddie Murphy get paid for Shrek?
Eddie Murphy is widely renowned as one of the greatest comedians ever. He has had one of the most varied careers in Hollywood, from edgy stand-up comedian to big screen star and even hit singer. So, is Eddie Murphy a billionaire?
What is Eddie Murphy's net worth?
According to Celebrity Net Worth, the celebrated actor has a net worth of $200 million. He derives vast wealth from his successful acting career, which earned him huge salaries and endorsement deals worth millions.
How much did Eddie Murphy pay for his house?
Murphy has owned several magnificent mansions over the years. Some of Eddie Murphy's houses include a 3.7-acre undeveloped lot in the exclusive Beverly Hills he acquired in 2001 at $10 million. He later spent millions constructing a 40,000-square-foot mansion comprising nine bedrooms and nine bathrooms.
In 2007, he acquired a 15-acre private island, Rooster Cay, in the Bahamas for $15 million. A recent addition to his portfolio is a penthouse in upscale New York, acquired for a staggering $22 million.
What car does Eddie Murphy drive?
His impressive car collection unmistakably showcases Eddie's opulent way of life. Some of Eddie Murphy's cars include a Rolls-Royce Phantom Drophead Coupe, Aston Martin DB9, Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG, Ferrari 599 GTB Fiorano and Rolls-Royce Wraith.
What is Eddie Murphy's salary?
From the late 1980s to the 2000s, Murphy was consistently one of the highest-paid actors in the world, earning over $20 million per movie. He is also considered one of the highest-grossing actors in the film industry, with his movies grossing nearly $7 billion at the box office.
How old is Eddie Murphy?
Eddie Regan Murphy (age 63 in 2024) was born in Brooklyn, New York, on April 3, 1961. He was raised in the Brooklyn neighbourhood of Bushwick with his older brother, Charlie Murphy.
His father, Charles, was a New York City police officer and amateur comedian, while his mother, Lilian, was a telephone operator. His parents divorced when he was three, and his father died five years later.
Education & career
Eddie attended Nassau Community College after high school and worked part-time as a shoe store clerk. He would do comedy in local clubs and later found his way into New York City venues, where he became a disciple of the legendary comedian Richard Pryor.
Breakthrough
Eddie's breakthrough was landing a slot in Saturday Night Live, a popular late-night comedy show. His impressive performance made him a valued comedian in the show. However, he faced backlash for his satirical characterizations based on Black stereotypes.
Eddie Murphy's movies
During his time with the Saturday Night Live show, Eddie launched a successful film career. Some of his notable films include:
- 1982: 48 Hours
- 1983: Trading Places
- 1984: Beverly Hills Cop
- 1988: Coming to America
- 1992: Boomerang
- 1996: The Nutty Professor
Music career
Eddie had also tried his hand at music, and in 1985, he released his first music album, How Could It Be?, produced by Rick James. The album succeeded, with its first single, Party All the Time, peaking at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100. His other notable albums include So Happy (1989) and Love's Alright (1993).
Who is Eddie Murphy's wife?
Eddie has been in multiple relationships and has been married several times. He married Nicole Mitchell on March 18, 1993, but divorced on April 17, 2006. The same year, he began dating singer Melanie Brown of the Spice Girls and later parted ways in 2007.
On New Year's Day in 2008, he married businesswoman Tracey Edmonds, but they also parted ways. The American comedian also dated model Paige Butcher in 2012 and engaged in September 2018.
Who are Eddie Murphy's children?
The American comedian is reportedly to have ten children from his multiple relations. They have five children with Nicole Mitchell: Bria, Shayne, Bella, Myles and Zola. He also has a daughter, Angel, with Melaine Brown. Eddie and Paige Butcher have a daughter, Izzy, and a son, Max.
Is Eddie Murphy a billionaire or a millionaire?
Eddie is a millionaire. Even though he has not attained billionaire status, he is the sixth-highest-grossing American actor at the worldwide box office, with his films grossing almost $7 billion globally.
How much does Eddie Murphy make per movie?
Eddie is one of Hollywood's highest-paid actors. At one point, he earned around $20 million per movie. His current salary, which depends on several factors, can range anywhere from $4 million to $20 million.
In 2019, he received $70 million from Netflix to record a series of specials, which is $10 million more than the $60 million Dave Chappelle earned for his 3-special deal. He has received over $300 million in movie salary during his career.
How much child support is Eddie Murphy paying?
Eddie's multiple relationships have not been without challenges. He was taken to court by Mel Brown for neglecting to support their daughter, Angel Iris, born in November 2007, during a romance with the comedian. Eddie has been supporting the child with $25,000 monthly since 2009, but that has been revised upwards to $35,000 monthly.
How much did Eddie Murphy get paid for Shrek?
Eddie was paid $3 million for the first Shrek movie, 2001's Shrek. Following its impressive hit in the market, he was offered $10 million to reprise the role in 2004's Shrek 2.
The above is all about Eddie Murphy's net worth in 2024, derived from his flourishing career in the entertainment industry. The celebrity has been in the industry for over 40 years, inspiring many top and upcoming actors and comedians.
