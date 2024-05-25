Global site navigation

Meet Kim Hasse: Gordon Lightfoot’s last wife and ‘Pleasantville’ actress
Meet Kim Hasse: Gordon Lightfoot’s last wife and ‘Pleasantville’ actress

by  Ruth Gitonga 4 min read

Gordon Lightfoot was a Canadian singer-songwriter and guitarist and is regarded as Canada’s greatest songwriter, with several gold and multi-platinum albums. But beyond the star’s musical achievements, he was a doting husband to actress Kim Hasse. The couple enjoyed marital bliss for over eight years despite their 23-year-old age difference.

Gordon Lightfoot and his wife Kim Hasse during the 2017 Mariposa Folk Festival (L). The singer performing at a 2022 concert (R)
Gordon and his wife Kim during a 2017 festival (L). The singer at a 2022 concert (R). Photo: @Through My Eyes - Photography by Deb Halbot on Facebook, Donald via Getty Images (modified by author)
TABLE OF CONTENTS

Marrying a celebrity means your name may constantly pop up whenever details about their families arise. This was the case for Kim Hasse, who became a subject of public interest due to her association with Gordon. But despite her husband’s prominence, she has always maintained a private life. We have defied the odds to unravel lesser-known facts about Gordon Lightfoot’s third wife.

Kim Hasse’s profile summary

Full nameKim Hasse
NicknameKim
GenderFemale
Date of birth4 April 1961
Age63 years old (2024)
Zodiac signAries
BirthplaceChicago, Illinois, USA
Current residence Ontario, Toronto, Canada
NationalityAmerican
EthnicityWhite
ReligionChristianity
Height5’2’’ (157 cm)
Weight 55 kg (121 lbs)
Hair colourBlonde
Eye colourBrown
SexualityStraight
Marital statusMarried
Late husbandGordon Lightfoot
ParentsShirley and George G. Hasse
Famous forBeing Gordon Lightfoot’s last wife

How old is Kim Hasse?

AnswersAfrica estimates that Kim Hasse (aged 63 as of 2024) was born on 4 April 1961 in Chicago, Illinois, USA. Her parents are Shirley and George G. Hasse.

Kim Hasse's facts
Songwriter Gordon Lightfoot and his wife Kim Hasse at the Route 66 Casinos Legends Theater in 2015. Photo: Steve Snowden
Kim Hasse’s height

The Pleasantville star stands 5 feet 3 inches (160 cm) tall. As per reports, she weighs 55 kg (121 lbs). Hasse features blonde hair and a pair of brown eyes.

What does Kim Hasse do for a living?

Hasse made her acting debut in 1987, starring in Christopher Leitch’s comedy/fantasy movie Teen Wolf Too. Some of her other notable roles include The Baby-Sitters Club (1995), Pleasantville (1998), The Wonderful World of Disney (1999), My Sister’s Keeper (2009), and Tim and Eric Show (2020).

Was Kim Hasse in The Brady Bunch?

As documented on her IMDb profile, Kim played the role of a student in The Brady Bunch Movie in 1995. This spin-off series of the ABC sitcom The Brady Bunch aired from 1969 to 1974.

Who was Gordon Lightfoot?

Gordon Meredith Lightfoot began his musical career in 198, achieving massive success in folk, folk-rock and country music. His name was synonymous with timeless songs about lovers and loneliness, highways and rivers, trains and shipwrecks.

Singer Gordon Lightfoot during the 25th Annual SOCAN Awards Gala at Westin Harbour Castle Hotel in 2014
Singer Gordon Lightfoot during the 25th Annual SOCAN Awards Gala at Westin Harbour Castle Hotel in 2014. Photo: Isaiah Trickey
Some of his accolades include a Vanier Award, Lifetime Achievement Award, five Grammy Award nominations and 16 Juno Awards.

In 1998, Gordon was inducted into Canada’s Walk of Fame and made a Companion of the Order of Canada in May 2003. Here is a list of some of his popular songs with the amount of YouTube views as of May 2024:

  • If You Could Read My Mind (1970) 6.4 million views
  • Sundown (1974) 39 million views
  • Carefree Highway (1974) 378k views
  • Rainy Day People (1975) 1.3 million views
  • The Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald (1976) 6.9 million views

Gordon Lightfoot’s age

Lightfoot (aged 84 at the time of his death) was born on 17 November 1938 in Orillia, Ontario, Canada. His parents, Jessie Vick Trill and Gordon Lightfoot Sr. were of Scottish descent.

Gordon and his wife Kim during the 2019 David Foster Gala (L). The singer performing at the Saban Theatre in 2019 (R)
Gordon and his wife Kim during the 2019 David Foster Gala (L). The singer at the Saban Theatre in 2019 (R). Photo: @tom_sandler_ on Instagram, Scott Dudelson via Getty Images (modified by author)
They owned a local dry cleaning business. In 1958, the Sundown hitmaker relocated to Los Angeles to study jazz composition and orchestration for two years at Westlake College of Music.

Was Gordon Lightfoot married at the time of his death?

The country music singer was married thrice. In April 1963, he married a Swedish woman, Brita Ingegerd Olaisson, with whom he had two kids, Ingrid and Fred. However, they divorced in 1973 in part due to Meredith’s infidelity.

The song, If You Could Read My Mind, reflected his unsuccessful marriage. The Stay Loose star stayed single for 16 years but had two children, Gaylen McGee and Eric Lightfoot, from relationships between his first and second marriages.

In 1989, Gordon married Elizabeth Moon Lightfoot but divorced in 2011. They had two kids, Meredith and Miles. On 19 December 2014, the songwriter exchanged nuptials with Kim Hasse. Gordon Lightfoot and Kim Hasse enjoyed marital bliss until his death.

What was Gordon Lightfoot’s net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the Ontario native had an estimated net worth of $40 million at his death. He has amassed this wealth from his successful 65-year-old musical career, which included album sales and concert tours.

Guitarist Gordon Lightfoot during the 2017 Canada Day celebrations at Parliament Hill
Guitarist Gordon Lightfoot during the 2017 Canada Day celebrations at Parliament Hill. Photo: Mark Horton
What happened to Gordon Lightfoot?

On 1 May 2023, the tragic news of Gordon Lightfoot’s death was announced via an official statement on his Facebook. The post read:

With profound sadness, we confirm that Gordon Meredith Lightfoot has passed away. He passed away peacefully at 7.30 p.m. at Sunnybrook Hospital in Toronto. He dies of natural causes at the age of 84. Gordon is survived by his wife, Kim Hasse, six kids, and several grandchildren.

Kim Hasse is an American on-screen star who gained notoriety as the youngest wife of renowned singer Gordon Lightfoot. Although this was Hasse’s first marriage, he had been married twice. The couple lived together in Ontario, Toronto, Canada, until Gordon’s demise in 2023.

