Who is Rory St. Clair Gainer, Rebecca Ferguson's husband?

Rebecca Ferguson is one of the most successful Swedish actresses with international prominence. While she has made a name for herself in Hollywood, starring opposite renowned stars like Tom Cruise and Hugh Jackman, her husband, Rory St. Clair Gainer, has stayed out of the spotlight. This article looks at Gainer's life and his marriage to Ferguson.

Rebecca began her acting career with the Swedish soap opera Nya Tider before gaining an international fanbase with her role as Elizabeth in the British drama The White Queen. She is best known for portraying MI6 agent Ilsa Faust opposite Tom Cruise in the Mission: Impossible film franchise. Her husband, Rory, often accompanies her to public events but maintains a low profile when it comes to his personal life.

Rory St. Clair Gainer's profile summary

Full name Rory St. Clair Gainer Date of birth April 1990 Age 34 years old as of 2024 Place of birth United Kingdom Current residence Richmond, London Nationality British Gender Male Sexual orientation Straight Marital status Married Wife Actress Rebecca Ferguson (since 2018) Children Daughter Sage Profession Businessman Known for Being actress Rebecca Ferguson's husband

How old is Rebecca Ferguson's husband?

Rory St. Clair Gainer (age 34) was born in April 1990. He is six years younger than the Dune actress, who was born in October 1983 (40 years old in 2024).

Rory St. Clair Gainer's nationality

Gainer is British but has not shared where he was born and raised. He owns a house in Richmond, southwest London, where he resides with his family. His wife Rebecca is Swedish and owns another home in Simrishamn in south Sweden.

Rory St. Clair Gainer and Rebecca Ferguson's relationship

Rebecca started dating Rory around 2016, about a year after breaking up with her long-term partner, Swedish entrepreneur Ludwig Hallberg. The actress has yet to reveal how they met.

The couple tied the knot in a private country ceremony in December 2018. Ferguson chose an unconventional wedding, wearing a skirt instead of a gown. She opened up about the marriage in a January 2019 interview with Extra saying;

I think we both wanted to step over all thresholds. Also, I'm not very religious. I believe in love. It was more for us and our family. We rented a cottage with friends and family and Wellington boots and big woolly socks and big raggy jumpers, games, snooker, table tennis.

Rebecca Ferguson and Rory Gainer have a daughter

The Dune actress welcomed her daughter Sage in mid-2018. She was pregnant while filming Mission: Impossible—Fallout alongside Tom Cruise. She told Moviefone that her stunt double did some of the fighting scenes.

I think I was, when we wrapped, I was five, six months pregnant. So, yeah. I had a big bump while shooting semi-automatic weapon...It was quite frustrating...I wanna do things as much as I can but obviously you can't when you have a baby growing. So Lucy Cork, my stunt double got to jump in and do a couple of high jumps.

Rebecca is also a mother to son Isaac Hallberg with former boyfriend Ludwig Hallberg. He was born in 2007. Isaac was the ring bearer when the actress married Rory. Rebecca Ferguson's kids have been shielded from the limelight.

Rory St. Clair Gainer's daughter thought he was Willy Wonka

Rory has a striking resemblance to Timothee Chalamet, who portrays Willy Wonka in the 2023 musical fantasy Wonka. Rebecca recounted an incident at a shop when their daughter Sage confused her dad to be Willy, calling him 'my Willy dad'.

So, it's Valentine's Day, right? My daughter was in a shop with my husband...She goes up to a card, and she goes, 'This is perfect for mummy.' It's a picture of Timothée, who she thought was her dad because it looks like my husband, and it says, 'Will you Wonka my Willy?' But she doesn't get it. She's like, 'Oh, it's Willy Wonka! My Willy dad.' And I'm like, 'No'.

Rory St. Clair Gainer's job

Gainer is a businessman, but Rebecca has not shared the specifics of his work. He has a flexible work schedule that allows him to work from anywhere. In a previous interview with MovieZine, the Swedish actress revealed that this freedom allows them to spend more time together, even when she is working abroad because they can travel together.

It's such a luxury; I don't know how it would go otherwise. If I was gone for months at a time, we would never see each other. I'd hate it to be like that.

Rory is also a director at 71 Fernhead Road Limited in London, United Kingdom. He was appointed in December 2018. He previously served as a director at Mafron Industries Ltd in England.

Rory St. Clair Gainer's net worth

Gainer's exact net worth is unknown. His wife, Rebecca Ferguson, is a multi-millionaire with an estimated worth of $6 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

FAQs

Rory St. Clair Ferguson is the main man behind the spotlight in Rebecca Ferguson's life. Here are a few frequently asked questions about the couple;

Who is Rebecca Ferguson married to?

Ferguson is married to businessman Rory St Clair Gainer. They started dating in 2016 before tying the knot in December 2018.

The Greatest Showman star was previously in a long-term relationship with Swedish businessman Ludwig Hallberg—the former couple dated for around 12 years from 2003 to 2015.

Who is Rebecca Ferguson's husband, Rory?

Ferguson's husband, Rory St Clair Gainer, is a British businessman. He occasionally accompanies the actress on public outings, but little is known about his personal life.

Who is Rory St Clair Gainer's wife?

Rory St Clair Gainer's wife is Swedish actress Rebecca Ferguson. They have been married since late 2018.

Does Rebecca Ferguson have any children?

The actress has two children. She welcomed her first child, son Isac Hallberg, in 2007 with Swedish businessman Ludwig Hallberg. Her second child, daughter Sage, was born in July 2018 from her relationship with Rory.

Rory St. Clair Gainer is successful in his own right with a thriving career away from the spotlight. His family life with Rebecca Ferguson and their daughter Sage has mainly been kept private.

