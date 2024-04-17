Awkwafina's partner & relationship: What you should know about her love life

Nora Lum, aka Awkwafina, is a multi-talented American actress, comedian, and rapper. She has made a significant impact in the entertainment industry with her unique style and infectious energy. But while her professional life is an open book, her personal life, particularly her love life, remains a mystery to many of her fans. This article explores Awkwafina's partner and dating history.

Awkwafina during the Fashion Trust US Awards in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Gilbert Flores/Christopher Polk (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Awkwafina is known for her authenticity. She often incorporates her experiences growing up in Queens, NY, and her Asian-American identity into her work. She made history when she became the first person of Asian descent to win a Golden Globe for lead actress in a film.

Awkwafina's profile summary

Full birth name Nora Lum Ying Date of birth June 2, 1988 Age 35 years old in 2024 Birth sign Gemini Place of birth Stony Brook, New York, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Korean-Chinese Languages Mandarin, English Height 5 feet 1 inch (1.55 m/155 cm) Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Gender Female Sexual orientation Straight Parents Wally Lum (father; IT specialist and restaurateur) Tia Lum (mother, a painter; passed away in 1992) Education State University of New York at Albany (Bachelor of Arts in Journalism and Women's Studies) Fiorello H. LaGuardia High School of Music & Art and Performing Arts Profession Rapper, actress, comedian Years active 2005 to date Social media Instagram Facebook YouTube

Who is Awkwafina?

Awkwafina, real name Nora Lum, is an American actress, rapper, and comedian known for her distinctive voice and dynamic presence. She was born on June 2, 1988 (35) in Stony Brook, New York, United States.

Nora gained popularity with her viral rap song My V-ag in 2012 and has since released albums like Yellow Ranger (2014) and In Fina We Trust (2018). In addition to her music career, Awkwafina has also made a name for herself in the film and television industry.

Her acting career includes notable roles in films such as Ocean's 8 (2018), Crazy Rich Asians (2018), Girl Code (2014-2015), and The Farewell (2019), for which she won a Golden Globe Award. Awkwafina has also lent her voice to animated movies and continues to be a prominent figure in entertainment.

Top 5 facts about actress and comedian Awkwafina. Photo: Amy Sussman on Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: Original

Is Awkwafina married?

Awkwafina's personal life is a closely guarded secret. There is no public information that suggests she is married or in a relationship.

In June 2018, she revealed in an interview with The Guardian that she was in a long-term relationship with her boyfriend at the time. She, however, added that she does not see herself becoming a family woman. It is unclear if the mysterious someone is still Awkwafina's boyfriend.

Awkwafina's relationship preferences

Awkwafina's dating life has not always been smooth. In a 2018 interview with Vogue, the actress talked about a guy she met after college when her friends set her up on a blind date. She revealed that he could not let her be herself, goofy and outgoing.

She also did not like his 'hyper intellectualism'. Their unmatched interest made her realise the relationship was not going to work, and they both lost interest in each other.

Awkwafina on The Kelly Clarkson Show Episode 7I102. Photo: Weiss Eubanks

Source: Getty Images

Despite her bold and vibrant public persona, Awkwafina's husband or boyfriend remains a mystery. Her affinity for privacy has not stopped her from excelling in multiple fields in the entertainment industry.

