Jay (ENHYPEN) bio: Key insights about the K-pop phenomenon
Jay is an American-South Korean rapper and dancer known for being a member of the K-pop boyband ENHYPEN. The seven-member group made their industry debut in November 2020 with the EP Border: Day One. This article highlights all you need to know about the K-pop sensation.
Before joining ENHYPEN, an 18-year-old Jay competed on the music reality show I-LAND, where he finished second. His lively stage presence, lovable personality, and incredible talent are some of the traits that make him a favourite in the K-pop fandom.
Jay (ENHYPEN)'s profile summary
|Full name
|Jay Park
|Korean name
|Park Jong-Seong (박종성)
|Other names
|Blue Jays, Angry Bird, Jay Jay
|Date of birth
|April 20, 2002
|Age
|22 years old in 2024
|Birth sign
|Taurus
|Chinese zodiac sign
|Horse
|Place of birth
|Seattle, Washington, United States of America
|Current residence
|Seoul, South Korea
|Nationality
|American-Korean
|Languages
|English, Korean, Japanese
|Height in feet
|5 feet 11 inches
|Height in cm
|180 cm
|Height in meters
|1.8 m
|Weight
|Approx. 60 kg (132 lbs)
|Shoe size
|US 9.5, EU 41
|Gender
|Male
|Parents
|Entrepreneur James Park (Father)
|Education
|Hanlim Multi Arts School (Practical Dance Department)LP Dance Academy
|Profession
|Rapper, dancer
|Instruments
|Piano
|Band
|ENHYPEN
|Genre
|K-pop
|Record label
|BELIFT LAB
|Years active
|2020 to date
|Social media
How old is Jay (ENHYPEN)?
Jay was born on April 20, 2002, and is 22 years old as of 2024. He is 5 feet 11 inches (180 cm) tall and weighs around 60 kg (132 lbs).
Where is Jay from?
Jay Park (Full name: Park Jae-beom) was born in Seattle, Washington, United States. He moved to South Korea when he was 11 years old. The singer can speak three languages, including English, Korean, and basic Japanese.
Jay (ENHYPEN)’s parents
The artist is the only child of James Parker, a South Korean entrepreneur. James is currently the president of Sinar Tour, a Korean travel agency he co-owns with Haji Awang Jamil Al-Sufri. Little is known about Jay's mother.
Jay (ENHYPEN)'s music career
Jay attended the LP Dance Academy before joining Big Hit Entertainment, where he trained for 2 years and 11 months alongside Jungwon, Sunghoon, and Heesung. He later participated in the I-LAND singing competition before being chosen to join the seven-member band ENHYPEN.
Other members of the boy band include Sunghoon, Jungwon, Ni-Ki, Sunoo, Heeseung, and Jake. All seven members were finalists in the music competition show I-LAND, which ended in September 2020. Jay finished second with 1,182,889 votes.
The band made their industry debut on November 30, 2020, with the mini album Border: Day One, whose title track, Given-Taken, currently has over 80 million YouTube views. Their debut studio album, Dimension: Dilemma, came out in October 2021, while their re-package album, Dimension: Answer, was released in January 2022.
The boy band currently has five mini albums (EPs), one re-package album, two studio albums (including the one in Japanese), and several Japanese and Korean singles. The ENHYPEN albums are as highlighted;
|Title
|Project
|Date of release
|No. of songs
|Dimension: Dilemma
|Korean studio album
|October 12, 2021
|8 songs
|Sadame
|Japanese studio album
|October 26, 2022
|9 songs
|Border: Day One
|Mini album
|November 30, 2020
|6 songs
|Border: Carnival
|Mini album
|April 26, 2021
|6 songs
|Manifesto: Day One
|Mini album
|July 4, 2022
|6 songs
|Dark Blood
|Mini album
|May 22, 2023
|6 songs
|Orange Blood
|Mini album
|November 17, 2023
|7 songs
|Dimension Answer
|Re-package album
|January 10, 2022
|11 songs
|Border: Hakanai
|Japanese single album
|July 6, 2021
|3 songs
|Dimension: Senkou
|Japanese single album
|May 3, 2022
|3 songs
ENHYPEN's discography
Jay and his bandmates have released several hits since their debut in 2020. Some of their popular songs include the following;
|Song
|Year
|Album/EP/Single
|Bite Me
|2023
|Dark Blood
|Sweet Venom
|2023
|Orange Blood
|I Need U
|2024
|Single
|Drunk-Dazed
|2021
|Border: Carnival
|Fever
|2021
|Border: Carnival
|Polaroid Love
|2022
|Dimension: Answer
|What Makes You Beautiful
|2024
|Single
|Given-Taken
|2020
|Border: Day One
|Shout Out
|2022
|Manifesto: Day One
|Still Monster
|2023
|Orange Blood
|Mortal
|2023
|Orange Blood
|Blind
|2023
|Orange Blood
|Orange Flower (You Complete Me)
|2023
|Orange Blood
|Keep Swimmin' Through
|2023
|Single
|Blossom
|2023
|Single
|Criminal Love
|2023
|Single
|One and Only
|2023
|Single
|Fate
|2023
|Dark Blood
|Sacrifice (Eat Me Up)
|2023
|Dark Blood
|Make the Change
|2022
|Single
|One in a Billion
|2022
|Single
|I Need the Light
|2022
|Single
|Walk the Line
|2022
|Manifesto: Day One
|TFW (That Feeling When)
|2022
|Manifesto: Day One
|Foreshadow
|2022
|Manifesto: Day One
|Blockbuster ft Yeonjun
|2022
|Dimension: Answer
|Billy Poco
|2021
|Single
|Not For Sale
|2021
|Border: Carnival
|Go Big or Go Home
|2021
|Dimension: Dilemma
Jay (ENHYPEN)’s fun facts
- His favourite colour is purple
- He has a lively personality and is often the mood maker in ENHYPEN
- His favourite ice cream flavour is pistachio
- He learned Japanese by watching anime
- His favourite season is autumn
- He had LASIK eye surgery and wears prescription glasses
- He plays the guitar and the piano
- He wanted to be a chef when he was young
- He is allergic to cats and can lose his eyesight if the fur gets in his eyes
FAQs
Here are some of the frequently asked questions about Jay from the ENHYPEN boy band;
What is Jay (ENHYPEN)'s Korean name?
Jay's full Korean name is Park Jong-Seong, written as 박종성. Jong-Seong means collecting stars in Korean. His birth name is Jay Park, but his friends mostly call him J.J.
When did Jay from ENHYPEN move to Korea?
The singer moved to South Africa in 2010. He was around nine years old at the time.
Is Jay from ENHYPEN half-American?
Jay's ethnicity is fully Korean, but he is of both South Korean and American nationality. He can speak fluent English and Korean and knows basic Japanese.
Is Jay from ENHYPEN an only child?
Jay Park from ENHYPEN is an only child. His father is James Park, a South Korean businessman.
Does Jay from ENHYPEN have to enlist?
South Korean male citizens are required to serve in the military for about two years once they reach 18 years old. They have until the age of 28 to serve. Citizens with dual citizenship who have spent more than three years in South Korea are also required to enlist. Jay's military service has not been publicly confirmed.
Jay from ENHYPEN brings a unique blend of talent, charisma, and energy to the stage, which makes him a rising star in the K-pop universe. His dedication since appearing in I-LAND is paying off, and fans cannot wait for what he has in store!
