Jay (ENHYPEN) bio: Key insights about the K-pop phenomenon

Jay is an American-South Korean rapper and dancer known for being a member of the K-pop boyband ENHYPEN. The seven-member group made their industry debut in November 2020 with the EP Border: Day One. This article highlights all you need to know about the K-pop sensation.

Before joining ENHYPEN, an 18-year-old Jay competed on the music reality show I-LAND, where he finished second. His lively stage presence, lovable personality, and incredible talent are some of the traits that make him a favourite in the K-pop fandom.

Jay (ENHYPEN)'s profile summary

Full name Jay Park Korean name Park Jong-Seong (박종성) Other names Blue Jays, Angry Bird, Jay Jay Date of birth April 20, 2002 Age 22 years old in 2024 Birth sign Taurus Chinese zodiac sign Horse Place of birth Seattle, Washington, United States of America Current residence Seoul, South Korea Nationality American-Korean Languages English, Korean, Japanese Height in feet 5 feet 11 inches Height in cm 180 cm Height in meters 1.8 m Weight Approx. 60 kg (132 lbs) Shoe size US 9.5, EU 41 Gender Male Parents Entrepreneur James Park (Father) Education Hanlim Multi Arts School (Practical Dance Department) LP Dance Academy Profession Rapper, dancer Instruments Piano Band ENHYPEN Genre K-pop Record label BELIFT LAB Years active 2020 to date Social media Instagram X (Twitter) Facebook YouTube Spotify

How old is Jay (ENHYPEN)?

Jay was born on April 20, 2002, and is 22 years old as of 2024. He is 5 feet 11 inches (180 cm) tall and weighs around 60 kg (132 lbs).

Where is Jay from?

Jay Park (Full name: Park Jae-beom) was born in Seattle, Washington, United States. He moved to South Korea when he was 11 years old. The singer can speak three languages, including English, Korean, and basic Japanese.

Jay (ENHYPEN)’s parents

The artist is the only child of James Parker, a South Korean entrepreneur. James is currently the president of Sinar Tour, a Korean travel agency he co-owns with Haji Awang Jamil Al-Sufri. Little is known about Jay's mother.

Jay (ENHYPEN)'s music career

Jay attended the LP Dance Academy before joining Big Hit Entertainment, where he trained for 2 years and 11 months alongside Jungwon, Sunghoon, and Heesung. He later participated in the I-LAND singing competition before being chosen to join the seven-member band ENHYPEN.

Other members of the boy band include Sunghoon, Jungwon, Ni-Ki, Sunoo, Heeseung, and Jake. All seven members were finalists in the music competition show I-LAND, which ended in September 2020. Jay finished second with 1,182,889 votes.

The band made their industry debut on November 30, 2020, with the mini album Border: Day One, whose title track, Given-Taken, currently has over 80 million YouTube views. Their debut studio album, Dimension: Dilemma, came out in October 2021, while their re-package album, Dimension: Answer, was released in January 2022.

The boy band currently has five mini albums (EPs), one re-package album, two studio albums (including the one in Japanese), and several Japanese and Korean singles. The ENHYPEN albums are as highlighted;

Title Project Date of release No. of songs Dimension: Dilemma Korean studio album October 12, 2021 8 songs Sadame Japanese studio album October 26, 2022 9 songs Border: Day One Mini album November 30, 2020 6 songs Border: Carnival Mini album April 26, 2021 6 songs Manifesto: Day One Mini album July 4, 2022 6 songs Dark Blood Mini album May 22, 2023 6 songs Orange Blood Mini album November 17, 2023 7 songs Dimension Answer Re-package album January 10, 2022 11 songs Border: Hakanai Japanese single album July 6, 2021 3 songs Dimension: Senkou Japanese single album May 3, 2022 3 songs

ENHYPEN's discography

Jay and his bandmates have released several hits since their debut in 2020. Some of their popular songs include the following;

Song Year Album/EP/Single Bite Me 2023 Dark Blood Sweet Venom 2023 Orange Blood I Need U 2024 Single Drunk-Dazed 2021 Border: Carnival Fever 2021 Border: Carnival Polaroid Love 2022 Dimension: Answer What Makes You Beautiful 2024 Single Given-Taken 2020 Border: Day One Shout Out 2022 Manifesto: Day One Still Monster 2023 Orange Blood Mortal 2023 Orange Blood Blind 2023 Orange Blood Orange Flower (You Complete Me) 2023 Orange Blood Keep Swimmin' Through 2023 Single Blossom 2023 Single Criminal Love 2023 Single One and Only 2023 Single Fate 2023 Dark Blood Sacrifice (Eat Me Up) 2023 Dark Blood Make the Change 2022 Single One in a Billion 2022 Single I Need the Light 2022 Single Walk the Line 2022 Manifesto: Day One TFW (That Feeling When) 2022 Manifesto: Day One Foreshadow 2022 Manifesto: Day One Blockbuster ft Yeonjun 2022 Dimension: Answer Billy Poco 2021 Single Not For Sale 2021 Border: Carnival Go Big or Go Home 2021 Dimension: Dilemma

Jay (ENHYPEN)’s fun facts

His favourite colour is purple

He has a lively personality and is often the mood maker in ENHYPEN

His favourite ice cream flavour is pistachio

He learned Japanese by watching anime

His favourite season is autumn

He had LASIK eye surgery and wears prescription glasses

He plays the guitar and the piano

He wanted to be a chef when he was young

He is allergic to cats and can lose his eyesight if the fur gets in his eyes

FAQs

Here are some of the frequently asked questions about Jay from the ENHYPEN boy band;

What is Jay (ENHYPEN)'s Korean name?

Jay's full Korean name is Park Jong-Seong, written as 박종성. Jong-Seong means collecting stars in Korean. His birth name is Jay Park, but his friends mostly call him J.J.

When did Jay from ENHYPEN move to Korea?

The singer moved to South Africa in 2010. He was around nine years old at the time.

Is Jay from ENHYPEN half-American?

Jay's ethnicity is fully Korean, but he is of both South Korean and American nationality. He can speak fluent English and Korean and knows basic Japanese.

Is Jay from ENHYPEN an only child?

Jay Park from ENHYPEN is an only child. His father is James Park, a South Korean businessman.

Does Jay from ENHYPEN have to enlist?

South Korean male citizens are required to serve in the military for about two years once they reach 18 years old. They have until the age of 28 to serve. Citizens with dual citizenship who have spent more than three years in South Korea are also required to enlist. Jay's military service has not been publicly confirmed.

Jay from ENHYPEN brings a unique blend of talent, charisma, and energy to the stage, which makes him a rising star in the K-pop universe. His dedication since appearing in I-LAND is paying off, and fans cannot wait for what he has in store!

