Jay (ENHYPEN) bio: Key insights about the K-pop phenomenon
by  Alice Wabwile

Jay is an American-South Korean rapper and dancer known for being a member of the K-pop boyband ENHYPEN. The seven-member group made their industry debut in November 2020 with the EP Border: Day One. This article highlights all you need to know about the K-pop sensation.

Jay (ENHYPEN)'s biography
Jay of boy band ENHYPEN during the Pomellato 'Pom Pom Dot' collection launching party in Seoul. Photo: Han Myung-Gu (modified by author)
Before joining ENHYPEN, an 18-year-old Jay competed on the music reality show I-LAND, where he finished second. His lively stage presence, lovable personality, and incredible talent are some of the traits that make him a favourite in the K-pop fandom.

Jay (ENHYPEN)'s profile summary

Full nameJay Park
Korean namePark Jong-Seong (박종성)
Other namesBlue Jays, Angry Bird, Jay Jay
Date of birthApril 20, 2002
Age22 years old in 2024
Birth signTaurus
Chinese zodiac signHorse
Place of birthSeattle, Washington, United States of America
Current residenceSeoul, South Korea
NationalityAmerican-Korean
LanguagesEnglish, Korean, Japanese
Height in feet5 feet 11 inches
Height in cm180 cm
Height in meters1.8 m
WeightApprox. 60 kg (132 lbs)
Shoe sizeUS 9.5, EU 41
GenderMale
ParentsEntrepreneur James Park (Father)
EducationHanlim Multi Arts School (Practical Dance Department)LP Dance Academy
ProfessionRapper, dancer
InstrumentsPiano
BandENHYPEN
GenreK-pop
Record labelBELIFT LAB
Years active2020 to date
Social mediaInstagramX (Twitter)FacebookYouTubeSpotify

How old is Jay (ENHYPEN)?

Jay was born on April 20, 2002, and is 22 years old as of 2024. He is 5 feet 11 inches (180 cm) tall and weighs around 60 kg (132 lbs).

Where is Jay from?

Jay Park (Full name: Park Jae-beom) was born in Seattle, Washington, United States. He moved to South Korea when he was 11 years old. The singer can speak three languages, including English, Korean, and basic Japanese.

Jay (ENHYPEN)’s parents

The artist is the only child of James Parker, a South Korean entrepreneur. James is currently the president of Sinar Tour, a Korean travel agency he co-owns with Haji Awang Jamil Al-Sufri. Little is known about Jay's mother.

Jay (ENHYPEN)'s facts
Top 5 facts about K-pop star Jay (ENHYPEN). Photo: The Chosunilbo JNS on Getty Images (modified by author)
Jay (ENHYPEN)'s music career

Jay attended the LP Dance Academy before joining Big Hit Entertainment, where he trained for 2 years and 11 months alongside Jungwon, Sunghoon, and Heesung. He later participated in the I-LAND singing competition before being chosen to join the seven-member band ENHYPEN.

Other members of the boy band include Sunghoon, Jungwon, Ni-Ki, Sunoo, Heeseung, and Jake. All seven members were finalists in the music competition show I-LAND, which ended in September 2020. Jay finished second with 1,182,889 votes.

The band made their industry debut on November 30, 2020, with the mini album Border: Day One, whose title track, Given-Taken, currently has over 80 million YouTube views. Their debut studio album, Dimension: Dilemma, came out in October 2021, while their re-package album, Dimension: Answer, was released in January 2022.

The boy band currently has five mini albums (EPs), one re-package album, two studio albums (including the one in Japanese), and several Japanese and Korean singles. The ENHYPEN albums are as highlighted;

TitleProjectDate of releaseNo. of songs
Dimension: DilemmaKorean studio albumOctober 12, 20218 songs
SadameJapanese studio albumOctober 26, 20229 songs
Border: Day OneMini albumNovember 30, 20206 songs
Border: CarnivalMini albumApril 26, 20216 songs
Manifesto: Day OneMini albumJuly 4, 20226 songs
Dark BloodMini albumMay 22, 20236 songs
Orange BloodMini albumNovember 17, 20237 songs
Dimension AnswerRe-package albumJanuary 10, 202211 songs
Border: HakanaiJapanese single albumJuly 6, 20213 songs
Dimension: SenkouJapanese single albumMay 3, 20223 songs

ENHYPEN's discography

Jay and his bandmates have released several hits since their debut in 2020. Some of their popular songs include the following;

SongYearAlbum/EP/Single
Bite Me2023Dark Blood
Sweet Venom2023Orange Blood
I Need U2024Single
Drunk-Dazed2021Border: Carnival
Fever2021Border: Carnival
Polaroid Love2022Dimension: Answer
What Makes You Beautiful2024Single
Given-Taken2020Border: Day One
Shout Out2022Manifesto: Day One
Still Monster2023Orange Blood
Mortal2023Orange Blood
Blind2023Orange Blood
Orange Flower (You Complete Me)2023Orange Blood
Keep Swimmin' Through2023Single
Blossom2023Single
Criminal Love2023Single
One and Only2023Single
Fate2023Dark Blood
Sacrifice (Eat Me Up)2023Dark Blood
Make the Change2022Single
One in a Billion2022Single
I Need the Light2022Single
Walk the Line2022Manifesto: Day One
TFW (That Feeling When)2022Manifesto: Day One
Foreshadow2022Manifesto: Day One
Blockbuster ft Yeonjun2022Dimension: Answer
Billy Poco2021Single
Not For Sale2021Border: Carnival
Go Big or Go Home2021Dimension: Dilemma

Jay (ENHYPEN)’s fun facts

  • His favourite colour is purple
  • He has a lively personality and is often the mood maker in ENHYPEN
  • His favourite ice cream flavour is pistachio
  • He learned Japanese by watching anime
  • His favourite season is autumn
  • He had LASIK eye surgery and wears prescription glasses
  • He plays the guitar and the piano
  • He wanted to be a chef when he was young
  • He is allergic to cats and can lose his eyesight if the fur gets in his eyes
ENHYPEN boy band members
Heeseung, Jay, Jake, Sunghoon, Sunoo, Jungwon, and Ni-ki (R-L) of South Korean boy band ENHYPEN during the MAMA AWARDS at Tokyo Dome in Tokyo. Photo: Christopher Jue
FAQs

Here are some of the frequently asked questions about Jay from the ENHYPEN boy band;

What is Jay (ENHYPEN)'s Korean name?

Jay's full Korean name is Park Jong-Seong, written as 박종성. Jong-Seong means collecting stars in Korean. His birth name is Jay Park, but his friends mostly call him J.J.

When did Jay from ENHYPEN move to Korea?

The singer moved to South Africa in 2010. He was around nine years old at the time.

Is Jay from ENHYPEN half-American?

Jay's ethnicity is fully Korean, but he is of both South Korean and American nationality. He can speak fluent English and Korean and knows basic Japanese.

Is Jay from ENHYPEN an only child?

Jay Park from ENHYPEN is an only child. His father is James Park, a South Korean businessman.

Does Jay from ENHYPEN have to enlist?

South Korean male citizens are required to serve in the military for about two years once they reach 18 years old. They have until the age of 28 to serve. Citizens with dual citizenship who have spent more than three years in South Korea are also required to enlist. Jay's military service has not been publicly confirmed.

Jay from ENHYPEN brings a unique blend of talent, charisma, and energy to the stage, which makes him a rising star in the K-pop universe. His dedication since appearing in I-LAND is paying off, and fans cannot wait for what he has in store!

