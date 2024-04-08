ENHYPEN members: Meet the talented K-Pop sensations

Besides the rich cultural heritage that South Korea is renowned for, K-pop music also holds a significant position in its entertainment industry. Formed by Belift Lab, a joint venture between CJ ENM and Big Hit Entertainment, ENHYPEN is a South Korean boy group that has won the hearts of many music entertainment lovers. Since its formation, many have wondered who ENHYPEN members are.

ENHYPEN is a South Korean K-pop music that debuted on 30 November 2020. The group's first EP, Border: Day One, was released through Belift Lab, Genie Music and Stone Music Entertainment and has six tracks. Among other things, the group's cultural diversity gave them global acceptance.

Who are all the ENHYPEN members?

The group consists of seven members from different countries, including South Korea, Japan, and the United States. Below is a discussion on them.

Jungwon

Full name Yang Jungwon Stage name Sheep Garden, Jung One, Yang Garden, Yang Chamber Birthdate 9 February 2004 Age 20 years old (as of 2024) Nationality Korean Height 5'9" (175 cm) Position Leader

The South Korean singer under Belift Lab was born on 9 February 2004. He has a sister who is two years older than him. He was an SM trainee before he joined Big Hit. He trained with NCT and WayV members when he was an SM Trainee.

Who is the leader of Enhypen?

Yang Jungwon is ENHYPEN's leader. After passing a 40-day selection process, he took up the position, including interviews and tests.

Jay

Full name Park Jongseong Stage name Jay Date of birth 20 April 2002 Age 22 years old (as of 2024) Nationality Korean-American Height 5'11" (180 cm) Position Rapper

Jay is a skilled rapper and dancer with a charismatic stage presence. He was born Park Jongseong on 20 April 2002 in Seattle, Washington.

When did Jay move to Korea?

When he was nine, he relocated to Korea and trained under Big Hit Entertainment alongside Jungwon from ENHYPEN, Sunghoon, and Heeseung. The rapper trained with the label for two years and eleven months before he partook in I-LAND and ended up in second place in the final.

Jake

Full name Sim Jaeyun Stage name Jake Date of birth 15 November 2002 Age 21 years old (as of 2024) Nationality Korean-Australian Height 5'9" (175 cm)

The South Korean-born rapper was named Sim Jaeyun when he was born on 15 November 2002. When he was nine years old, he moved to Australia. While schooling at Dwight School, he became a soccer team representative, playing left-wing forward.

With a passion for music, Jake from ENHYPEN also played violin for four years after joining the school's orchestra.

Are Jake's parents Korean?

The rapper's parents are Korean. After he lived in Australia, in June 2019, he relocated to Korea again, where he trained for nine months before entering the survival show I-land. Jay ended up in third place when he contested the I-land competition.

Sunghoon

Full name Park Sunghoon Stage name Sunghoon Date of birth 8 December 2002 Age 21 years old (as of 2024) Nationality Korean Height 5’10” (179 cm) Zodiac sign Sagittarius

The K-pop member was born in Namyangju, Gyeonggi-do, South Korea, on 8 December 2002, making him 21. He had a passion for sports and trained in ice hockey, but he switched to figure skating at nine years old based on his parents' recommendation. At ten, he did Ballet.

Sunghoon from ENHYPEN was featured on Crayon in my Mind, an SBS program, in 2014, and four years afterwards, in 2018, BigHit scouted him. He underwent training for two years and a month before he entered I-Land, a survival show.

Sunoo

Full name Kim Sunoo Date of birth 24 June 2003 Age 20 years old (as of March 2024) Nationality Korean Place of birth Gwonseon-gu, Suwon, Gyeonggi-do, South Korea Height 5'10" (177 cm)

Kim Sunoo was born on 24 June 2003 in Gwonseon-gu, Suwon, Gyeonggi-do, South Korea. As a young boy, he learned hapkido and piano. He schooled at Chilbo Middle School and joined their choir. He also schooled at Chilbo High School before joining ENHYPEN.

At some point, he trained Belift Lab for almost a year and, from there, participated in I-Land. Sunoo took the first position several times and became the producer's pick in the show's final episode.

Heeseung

Full name Lee Heeseung Date of birth 15 October 2001 Age 22 years old (as of 2024) Nationality Korean Height 6 ft (183 cm) Zodiac sign Libra

Heeseung from ENHYPEN was born on 15 October 2001 in Uiwang, Gyeonggi-do, South Korea. At a tender age, he discovered his passion for music. While working to schooling at Hanlim Arts High School, he sealed a contract with Bighit Entertainment, marking the beginning of the journey towards realising his music dream.

After three years and a month of training, he transferred to BE:LIFT Lab. When he performed Fake Love during a BTS Test in I-Land's show, he had the highest score, and by the last episode, he bagged the fifth position.

Ni-ki

Full name Nishimura Riki Stage name Ni-ki Date of birth 5 December 2005 Age 18 years old (as of 2024) Nationality Japanese Zodiac sign Sagittarius Height 185 cm (6’1’’)

Born on 5 December 2005 in Okayama Prefecture, Japan, Nishimura started showing interest in dancing when he was three years old. The late Michael Jackson influenced him, and at five, he joined a dance academy, where he was taught ballet. At some point, he organised workshops at LEAD Entertainment through his family's studio.

When he moved to South Korea in August 2019 at 13, he continued to train himself until he could participate in I-Land. BE:LIFT trained him for eight months. Eventually, he took the fourth position in the final episode of I-LAND.

Because of his passion for music, Ni-ki studied various dance genres, including jazz, ballet, hip hop, b-boying, contemporary, Latino, K-pop, and freestyle. Famous dancers like Maasa Ishihara, Kento Mori, Travis Payne, Yorito, and Riki Maru played a significant role in his musical journey. Today, he has become one of the notable members of ENHYPEN.

Who is the youngest member in ENHYPEN?

Nishimura Riki, sometimes called Ni-Ki from ENHYPEN, is the youngest in the group. He is 18 years old.

Did ENHYPEN have eight members?

No, the group is comprised of seven members. This includes Heeseung, Sunghoon, and Ni-Ki.

Who is the oldest in the ENHYPEN group?

Considering the ENHYPEN's members' age, Heeseung is the oldest of the K-pop group members. He is 22 but will celebrate his 23rd birth date by October 2024.

Who is the main rapper of ENHYPEN?

Jay is the main rapper in the group. Besides, he is also a vocalist, and fans celebrate him because of his unique dancing skills.

Who is the most popular member in ENHYPEN?

Ni-Ki is reportedly the most famous. This is partly due to his cute and boyish charm. But then, each fan has their favourites.

Since ENHYPEN debuted in 2020, it has continued to build momentum, thanks to the commitment and uniqueness of the members' talents. So far, the group has achieved commercial success in the country and internationally. ENHYPEN members have proved that team spirit, unique charm, versatility, and dedication to a corporate goal can determine how far a team can go.

