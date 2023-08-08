Richard Carpenter's age, children, wife, career, profiles, net worth

Richard Carpenter is an American musician, songwriter, and record producer. He is best known for being one half of the pop music duo, The Carpenters, alongside his younger sister Karen Carpenter. The two ruled the airwaves in the 1970s until Karen's unfortunate passing in the early 1980s.

The Carpenter siblings struggled with being in the spotlight as their fame skyrocketed. Karen wanted to be slim, which resulted in an eating disorder that eventually led to her demise. Richard also struggled with depression but got help sooner and has lived long to ensure the duo's star continues to shine.

Richard Carpenter's profiles and bio summary

How old is Richard Carpenter?

The musician Richard Carpenter (age 76 years as of August 2023) was born on 15th October 1946 in New Haven, Connecticut, United States.

Richard Carpenter's wife

Richard married his non-blood-related cousin, Mary Rudolph, in May 1984. His wife is an actress known for Behind the Music (1997), War is Sell (2004), and Chow Down (2010). The couple met in 1975 during Carpenter's Las Vegas, Nevada concert. They dated for about eight years before the singer proposed in December 1983.

How many kids does Richard Carpenter have?

Carpenter and his wife Mary are blessed with five children. They include;

Kristi Lynn (born on 17th August 1987)

Traci Tatum (born in July 1989)

Mindi Karen (born on 7th July 1992)

Collin Paul (born on 20th July 1994)

Taylor Mary (born on 5th December 2000)

Richard and his family lived in Downey, California, before relocating to Thousand Oaks, California, in 2000. The Carpenters occasionally perform together at concerts.

Richard Carpenter's songs

Richard started writing songs while studying at California State University, where he met composer Frank Pooler. In 1965, he formed the Richard Carpenter Trio alongside his friend Wes Jacobs and sister Karen. Later in 1969, he and Karen signed a record deal with A&M as The Carpenters.

The Carpenters pop duo released several chart-topping megahits in the 1970s. After his sister's passing, Richard released two solo albums, but they were not as successful. He continues to write and produce music.

The Carpenter's top songs include;

Song Year Album (They Long to Be) Close to You 1970 Close To You We've Only Just Begun 1970 Close To You Top of the World 1972 A Song For You For All We Know 1971 Carpenters Rainy Days and Mondays 1971 Carpenters Superstar 1971 Carpenters Hurting Each Other 1972 A Song For You Sing 1973 Now & Then Yesterday Once More 1973 Now & Then I Won't Last a Dat Without You 1972 A Song For You Please Mr Postman 1975 Horizon Only Yesterday 1975 Horizon Solitaire 1975 Horizon

How much money is Richard Carpenter worth?

Richard Carpenter's net worth is estimated at $14 million in 2023. His sister Karen was estimated to be worth $6 million at the time of her death in 1983.

Richard Carpenter's health

In the 1970s, the singer struggled with Quaaludes addiction which he had started taking to help him sleep. He was also battling depression and occasional panic attacks. He began eating less and lost a lot of weight. In 1979, he checked into a rehabilitation centre and was successfully treated.

At this time, his sister Karen was battling anorexia nervosa as her weight continued to deteriorate. She had been obsessed with dieting and taking pills to lose weight, but her ambition went too far. By 1982, she weighed below 80 pounds. Her family and friends tried to intervene, but she finally succumbed in February 1983.

How many children were in the Carpenter family?

The family had two children, Richard and Karen. Their father, Harold (d. 1988), worked in the printing business while their mother, Agnes (d. 1996), was a housewife.

Why did Karen Carpenter's marriage end?

Karen ended her marriage to real estate developer Thomas James Burris just 14 months after the wedding. Burris was a divorced father of an 18-year-old son and was nine years older than the singer when they tied the knot in August 1980.

She wanted children, but Thomas had undergone a vasectomy and refused to have a reverse operation. He was also abusive towards her. They separated in 1981, and Karen filed for divorce in October 1982 while admitted to Lenox Hill Hospital.

How old was Karen Carpenter when she died?

The singer was born on 2nd March 1950 in New Haven, Connecticut, United States. She passed away on 4th February 1983 in Downey, California, at 32.

How much did Karen Carpenter weigh when she died?

Karen weighed 108 pounds at the time of her death. When she started her dieting journey, her weight dropped from 145 pounds to 120 pounds, but her health began to deteriorate when she slimmed to 90 pounds. The singer became the first celebrity casualty of an eating disorder and helped others speak up about their struggles.

What did Richard Carpenter do after Karen died?

The musician called her passing the worst thing in his life but continued to write and record songs to keep The Carpenters' legacy alive. He has since released two solo albums and several compilations.

The Carpenters created timeless hits that continue to influence the current generation of pop lovers. Since Karen's passing, Richard has been active in creating eating disorder awareness. He serves on the board of the National Association of Anorexia Nervosa and Associated Disorders (ANAD).

