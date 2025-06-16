All about Pele Velentina: Lisa Kennedy and Dave Lee's daughter

Pele Velentina is an American celebrity child best known as the first daughter of Lisa Kennedy and her ex-husband, Dave Lee. Pele's mother is a political commentator, radio personality, author, and podcast host, while her dad was a former professional snowboarder and entrepreneur.

Young Pele doing house chores (L). Pele and her father, David Lee, celebrating her 16th birthday on July 1, 2021(R). Photo: @davemlee on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Key takeaways

Pele Velentina is the first daughter of former celebrity couple Lisa Montgomery and Dave Lee.

of former celebrity couple Lisa Montgomery and Dave Lee. Lisa Kennedy Montgomery's family resides in California, United States.

Velentina grew up alongside her younger sister, Lotus, born in 2009.

Pele and her sister grew up away from public scrutiny.

Pele Velentina's profile summary

Full name Pele Velentina Lee Gender Female Date of birth July 1, 2005 Age 19 years old (as of June 2025) Place of birth Los Angeles, California, United States Current residence Pacific Palisades, Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Father Dave Lee Mother Lisa Kennedy Montgomery Siblings Lotus Tennessee Lee Relationship status Single Famous as Lisa Kennedy's daughter

Explore Pele Velentina's age and early life

Pele Velentina Lee, aged 19 years old (as of June 2025), was born on July 1, 2005, in Los Angeles, California, United States. She is best known as the first daughter of retired MTV VJ Lisa Kennedy Montgomery and former pro snowboarder Dave Lee.

Velentina was brought up alongside her younger sister, Lotus Lee, in Santa Monica, United States. Growing up, Pele was a sports enthusiast, excelling in soccer and gymnastics.

In 2014, her mother shared her achievements in gymnastics on Facebook. Kennedy wrote,

Pele nabbed 1st place on bars & 3rd overall at the state gymnastics yesterday. Heading to the national meet at the end of the month. Go P!!

Pele celebrating her 12th birthday at Pacific Palisades, California, on July 1, 2017. Photo: @davemlee on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Original

A look at Pele Velentina's parents

Pele Velentina's mother is Lisa Kennedy Montgomery, an American libertarian political commentator, radio personality, author, and former MTV VJ. She has hosted multiple top TV shows, and podcasts, including Friend or Foe, Who Wants to Be Governor of California, and How-To with Kennedy. Montgomery is also an author and has published two books.

Velentina's father is Dave Lee, a professional snowboarder. Lee first debuted his career as a professional snowboarder before transitioning to entrepreneurship.

According to his LinkedIn profile, he is the CEO of Signal Snowboards. Through the company, he has helped pioneer snowboarding's first annual membership community. David has also worked to open access to quality gear, experiences, and world-class customer service.

Lisa Kennedy Montgomery and husband Dave Lee at Life & Style Magazine's Stylemakers 2005, on May 26, 2005, in Hollywood, California. Photo by Frazer Harrison (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

How many kids does Lisa Kennedy have?

The top commentator has two kids. She had them with her former husband, Dave Lee, a professional snowboarder. The couple divorced in 2017 after being married since May 27, 2000.

Who are Lisa Kennedy Montgomery's daughters?

Lisa Kennedy's daughters are Pele Velentina and Lotus Tennessee Lee. Despite being a celebrity couple, Lisa and David raised their daughters away from the public limelight.

Is TV host Kennedy married?

Lisa Kennedy is not currently married. However, she was previously married to former professional snowboarder Dave Lee. They were married for over a decade before calling off their relationship.

Radio personality and former MTV VJ Lisa Kennedy at SiriusXM Studios on July 30, 2013, in New York City. Photo by Slaven Vlasic (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Trivia facts

Pele's mother was born on September 8, 1972, in Indianapolis, Indiana, and grew up in Lake Oswego, Oregon, alongside her two brothers.

Lisa has a pink Republican elephant tattooed on her upper left thigh.

One of Pele's maternal uncles is a police shooting instructor in Portland, Oregon.

Velentina's father, Dave Lee, founded Signal Snowboards in 2004.

Dave Lee hosts and produces a popular web series called Every Third Thursday, where his team designs and builds concept snowboards monthly.

Pele Velentina hit the headlines as Lisa Kennedy's firstborn daughter. Growing up, her parents kept her away from public scrutiny, only sharing significant milestones, including her advancement in sports.

READ ALSO: 5 facts about Kadeem Hardison's daughter, Sophia Hardison

Briefly.co.za published an article about Kadeem Hardison, an American actor who rose to prominence after landing the role of Dwayne Wayne on the television series A Different World.

Besides his career in the entertainment world, he is also a doting father to his children, including his daughter, Sophia. Explore more about Kadeem Hardison's daughter.

Source: Briefly News